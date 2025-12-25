"Shchedryk" in the finale: King Charles III concluded his Christmas address with a Ukrainian song

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
04:14 PM • 2376 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 21575 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 23404 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 26311 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 20593 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 18281 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 14340 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 53107 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 69921 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32948 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3.8m/s
72%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 20661 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 19412 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 12322 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"December 25, 10:37 AM • 24095 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 5040 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 21573 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 53104 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 38877 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 69918 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 56827 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Queen Camilla
William, Prince of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideo04:41 PM • 562 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 3758 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 5084 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 12371 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 19463 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Mercedes-Benz Zetros
YouTube

"Shchedryk" in the finale: King Charles III concluded his Christmas address with a Ukrainian song

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

British monarch Charles greeted the world for Christmas; he did not mention specific countries in his speech, but he included the Ukrainian carol "Shchedryk" in the video sequence.

"Shchedryk" in the finale: King Charles III concluded his Christmas address with a Ukrainian song

This year's Christmas televised address by King Charles III of Great Britain concluded with a performance of the famous "Shchedryk." Mykola Leontovych's work was performed by the combined choir of Ukrainian refugees "Songs for Ukraine" and the Royal Opera House choir. This was reported by the media, writes UNN.

Details

Although the monarch did not directly mention the names of specific countries in his speech, the visual sequence of the address included footage of Princess Anne's visit to wounded Ukrainian servicemen. The choice of the song "Shchedryk," known worldwide as "Carol of the Bells," became an additional gesture of support for the Ukrainian people.

Key points of the royal speech

In his speech, Charles III focused on universal values, emphasizing the importance of seeking peace, mutual assistance, and compassion. The King noted the courage of people who face challenges in the most dangerous parts of the world.

Part. Ambassadors of Britain, Germany, and France sang "Shchedryk" for Ukrainians in the capital's subway

"It seems to me that we need to cherish the values of compassion and reconciliation – the way of life that our Lord followed. These stories of the triumph of courage over adversity give me hope – from our respected military veterans and selfless humanitarian workers in the most dangerous hotspots of this century to ordinary people and communities who show sudden bravery, putting themselves in danger to protect others,"

– stated the monarch.

Part. "Shchedryk" sheet music exhibited at New York's Carnegie Hall

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
New Year
Musician
Martial law
War in Ukraine
charity
Mykola Leontovych
Charles III
New York City
France
Great Britain
Germany
Ukraine