"Shchedryk" in the finale: King Charles III concluded his Christmas address with a Ukrainian song

This year's Christmas televised address by King Charles III of Great Britain concluded with a performance of the famous "Shchedryk." Mykola Leontovych's work was performed by the combined choir of Ukrainian refugees "Songs for Ukraine" and the Royal Opera House choir. This was reported by the media, writes UNN.

Details

Although the monarch did not directly mention the names of specific countries in his speech, the visual sequence of the address included footage of Princess Anne's visit to wounded Ukrainian servicemen. The choice of the song "Shchedryk," known worldwide as "Carol of the Bells," became an additional gesture of support for the Ukrainian people.

Key points of the royal speech

In his speech, Charles III focused on universal values, emphasizing the importance of seeking peace, mutual assistance, and compassion. The King noted the courage of people who face challenges in the most dangerous parts of the world.

Part. Ambassadors of Britain, Germany, and France sang "Shchedryk" for Ukrainians in the capital's subway

"It seems to me that we need to cherish the values of compassion and reconciliation – the way of life that our Lord followed. These stories of the triumph of courage over adversity give me hope – from our respected military veterans and selfless humanitarian workers in the most dangerous hotspots of this century to ordinary people and communities who show sudden bravery, putting themselves in danger to protect others," – stated the monarch.

Part. "Shchedryk" sheet music exhibited at New York's Carnegie Hall