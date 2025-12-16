Enemy is most active on the western outskirts of Pokrovsk, with isolated cases of enemy infiltration in Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

The enemy is most active on the western outskirts of Pokrovsk, trying to break through to Hryshyne. In Myrnohrad, isolated cases of enemy infiltration are recorded, which are eliminated by Ukrainian military personnel, and measures to expand the logistics corridor to Myrnohrad continue. This was reported by the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary of the operational situation in the Pokrovsk agglomeration as of 10:00 on December 16, writes UNN.

Details

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to perform tasks to contain the enemy on the designated lines. Units of the Air Assault Forces Group, assault units, Unmanned Systems Forces, Navy, SSO, SBU, National Guard, and National Police are involved in the defense operation," the summary states.

As reported, over the past week, the total personnel losses of the enemy amounted to 446 people. "This is 30% more than in the previous period. The increase in losses is due to the full involvement of the operational reserve - three regiments of the 76th Air Assault Division of the Russian Federation," the summary says.

"An operation is underway to provide air cover for ground logistics routes on the approaches to the Pokrovsk agglomeration. Thanks to coordinated actions, Ukrainian units destroy almost 100% of enemy air targets that try to approach these routes," the summary notes.

About the situation in Pokrovsk

"The enemy shows the greatest activity on the western outskirts of the city. With the forces of units of the 76th Air Assault Division, the enemy is trying to break through in the direction of Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovsk. To do this, it intends to move in several directions at once," the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces reported.

The Defense Forces, as reported, "counter these attempts by cutting off probable enemy advance routes and striking them with available forces and means, including artillery and FPV drones."

About the situation in Myrnohrad

"The enemy is increasing pressure on the southeastern districts of the city. Isolated cases of enemy infiltration are recorded on the approaches to "upper" Myrnohrad. But Ukrainian soldiers, in particular, fighters of the 38th Marine Brigade, detect and eliminate the enemy," the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces noted.

The Defense Forces, as indicated, "continue measures to stabilize and expand the logistics corridor to Myrnohrad." "In the areas of Svitlo and Rivne, isolated appearances of enemy groups are recorded, which are promptly destroyed," the Air Assault Forces added.

At the same time, the Air Assault Forces showed a video where marines "clearly demonstrate that Rivne is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine."

Situation around Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad: Defense Forces received reinforcements and are resisting the enemy's pressure - 'East' group