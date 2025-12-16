Situation around Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad: Defense Forces received reinforcements and are resisting the enemy's pressure - 'East' group

The Defense Forces received reinforcements and continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area, the East Group of Forces reported on Facebook, writes UNN.

Active operations of Ukrainian units continue in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area. The enemy has significant losses and has already committed its entire operational reserve - an airborne division, which includes three regiments. With these forces, the Russians are trying to push through our defense, both on the flanks and directly. However, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have also recently received reinforcements, so they are successfully resisting these attempts.