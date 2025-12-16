Situation around Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad: Defense Forces received reinforcements and are resisting the enemy's pressure - 'East' group

$42.250.05
03:55 AM • 9288 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 15, 09:35 PM • 4014 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
02:54 AM • 18300 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
02:00 AM • 15343 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 14586 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 11347 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
December 15, 09:58 PM • 10307 views
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
December 15, 07:26 PM • 14152 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
December 15, 03:22 PM • 43064 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
December 15, 03:05 PM • 36737 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 49593 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 45903 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 52663 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 99755 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 117808 views
Situation around Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad: Defense Forces received reinforcements and are resisting the enemy's pressure - 'East' group

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have received reinforcements and continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area. The enemy has committed all its operational reserves, but Ukrainian troops are successfully resisting its attempts to break through the defense.

Situation around Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad: Defense Forces received reinforcements and are resisting the enemy's pressure - 'East' group

The Defense Forces received reinforcements and continue active operations in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area, the East Group of Forces reported on Facebook, writes UNN.

Active operations of Ukrainian units continue in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area. The enemy has significant losses and has already committed its entire operational reserve - an airborne division, which includes three regiments. With these forces, the Russians are trying to push through our defense, both on the flanks and directly. However, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have also recently received reinforcements, so they are successfully resisting these attempts.

- reported the "East" group of troops.

In Pokrovsk, about 16 square kilometers were brought back under control in a few weeks - Syrskyi13.12.25, 19:00 • 6193 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Armed Forces of Ukraine