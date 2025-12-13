In Pokrovsk, about 16 square kilometers were brought back under control in a few weeks - Syrskyi
Kyiv • UNN
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the return of 16 square kilometers in the northern part of Pokrovsk. No territorial losses were allowed in the Kupyansk, Kostiantynivka, and Prydniprovsky directions.
In Pokrovsk itself, in a few weeks, about 16 square kilometers in the northern part of the city were brought back under control. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN.
Our active operations continue in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area. In Pokrovsk itself, over the past few weeks, we have managed to regain control of about 16 square kilometers in the northern part of the city. Logistics in Myrnohrad are difficult, but they continue.
According to him, no territorial losses were allowed in the Kupyansk, Kostiantynivka, and Prydniprovsky operational directions.
In Ukraine, the formation of the Cyber Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should be completed by the end of the year - Syrskyi13.12.25, 16:45 • 1954 views
Recall
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the positions of Ukrainian military personnel defending Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk region. The situation remains difficult, as the Russian army is transferring reserves for an offensive on these cities.