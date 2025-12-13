In Ukraine, the formation of the Cyber Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should be completed by the end of the year - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the formation of the Cyber Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine must be completed by the end of the year, UNN reports.

Syrskyi held a meeting where issues of fortifications and engineering equipment, restoration of combat capability of brigades, analysis of the state of law and order and moral and psychological state in the troops were also discussed.

Unmanned systems account for up to 60% of enemy casualties, we are increasing the scale of their use - Syrskyi

In addition, Syrskyi set the necessary tasks for military command bodies based on the results of the meeting.

Among them are stabilizing the situation in threatening directions through active defense, providing replenishment for combat units, and transitioning individual territorial defense brigades to a structure with an enhanced unmanned component. By the end of the year, we must complete the formation of the Cyber Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.