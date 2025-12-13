$42.270.00
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
01:58 PM • 2446 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
01:41 PM • 4406 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
12:30 PM • 5972 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 10315 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
10:39 AM • 12266 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
09:59 AM • 11428 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 12041 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
December 13, 07:54 AM • 7080 views
Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
December 13, 07:37 AM • 7046 views
Trump administration ready to provide Ukraine with Article 5 NATO-based guarantee - Axios
In Ukraine, the formation of the Cyber Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should be completed by the end of the year - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated the need to complete the formation of the Cyber Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the end of the year. He also discussed issues of fortifications, restoring the combat capability of brigades, and stabilizing the situation in threatened areas.

In Ukraine, the formation of the Cyber Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should be completed by the end of the year - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the formation of the Cyber Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine must be completed by the end of the year, UNN reports.

Details

Syrskyi held a meeting where issues of fortifications and engineering equipment, restoration of combat capability of brigades, analysis of the state of law and order and moral and psychological state in the troops were also discussed.

There are problematic issues. Solutions have been proposed.

- added the Commander-in-Chief.

Unmanned systems account for up to 60% of enemy casualties, we are increasing the scale of their use - Syrskyi09.12.25, 18:07 • 3842 views

In addition, Syrskyi set the necessary tasks for military command bodies based on the results of the meeting.

Among them are stabilizing the situation in threatening directions through active defense, providing replenishment for combat units, and transitioning individual territorial defense brigades to a structure with an enhanced unmanned component. By the end of the year, we must complete the formation of the Cyber Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

- summarized the Commander-in-Chief.

Syrskyi on Pokrovsk direction: Russia is trying to increase pressure on defensive positions, transferring additional reserves13.12.25, 09:39 • 2830 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsTechnologies
Technology
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi