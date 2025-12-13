Syrskyi on Pokrovsk direction: Russia is trying to increase pressure on defensive positions, transferring additional reserves

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the positions of Ukrainian military personnel defending Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region. The situation remains difficult, as the Russian army is transferring reserves to launch an offensive on these cities. Syrskyi wrote about this on Facebook on Saturday, as reported by UNN.

We are holding the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. I once again visited with a working trip the military command bodies that continue our operation in this direction. The situation remains difficult. The enemy is trying to increase pressure on our defensive positions, transferring additional reserves here. Based on the reports, I clarified the tasks for the commanders of army corps and units holding the lines in the Pokrovsk direction. - Syrskyi stated.

Details

According to him, specific steps have also been identified to strengthen the defense, including maintaining stable operation of important logistical routes, increasing the effectiveness of fire impact, improving coordination between units, and providing units with everything necessary.

"We remain committed to the tactics of active defense. This involves improving the operational situation, conducting local operations to dislodge the enemy from certain territories, and creating conditions for subsequent maneuvers of our forces. Ukrainian soldiers, commanders, and officers are aware of their responsibility and are honorably performing the tasks assigned to them," Syrskyi added.

Recall

Over the past day, December 12, 178 combat engagements took place at the front. The most difficult situation is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped 42 enemy assault actions.