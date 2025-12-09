ukenru
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhotoDecember 9, 08:11 AM • 20471 views
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 19114 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to MinskDecember 9, 09:24 AM • 16761 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is knownDecember 9, 09:55 AM • 18233 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 15688 views
Unmanned systems account for up to 60% of enemy casualties, we are increasing the scale of their use - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that unmanned systems account for up to 60% of enemy casualties. According to him, Ukraine is increasing their use and is ahead of Russia in the use of FPV drones.

Unmanned systems account for up to 60% of enemy casualties, we are increasing the scale of their use - Syrskyi

The Ukrainian army continues to expand the use of unmanned systems, which today play a key role in deterring Russian offensive actions. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, during a comprehensive meeting on the use of UAVs, writes UNN.

Details

According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, at the current stage of the war, unmanned systems account for about 60% of all enemy targets hit. Ukraine is actively increasing their use to save the lives of servicemen and inflict maximum losses on the enemy.

In November, according to the Central UAV Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

  • aviation complexes performed over 304,000 combat missions;
    • ground robotic systems — almost 2,000;
      • in total, about 81,500 targets were hit or destroyed.

        This indicator has been growing for six consecutive months.

        The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that after a period of certain parity, Ukraine is once again ahead of Russia in the use of FPV drones — one of the most effective means of destruction on the battlefield.

        At the same time, this direction requires even greater systematicity, speed of decisions, and coordinated work of all structures.

        According to operational data from Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is intensifying drone production and aims to supply up to half a million FPV drones monthly. Ukraine will respond asymmetrically — by: strengthening the fight against enemy drones, hitting the infrastructure of Russian UAV units, destroying production and logistics chains.

        We continue to scale up the UAV units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, particularly in territorial defense brigades, and also develop NRC units in the Ground Forces. We are increasing the training of specialists of all specialties in the field of unmanned systems

        - added Syrskyi.

        Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"08.12.25, 11:07 • 14245 views

        Olga Rozgon

