Unmanned systems account for up to 60% of enemy casualties, we are increasing the scale of their use - Syrskyi

The Ukrainian army continues to expand the use of unmanned systems, which today play a key role in deterring Russian offensive actions. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, during a comprehensive meeting on the use of UAVs, writes UNN.

Details

According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, at the current stage of the war, unmanned systems account for about 60% of all enemy targets hit. Ukraine is actively increasing their use to save the lives of servicemen and inflict maximum losses on the enemy.

In November, according to the Central UAV Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

aviation complexes performed over 304,000 combat missions;

ground robotic systems — almost 2,000;

in total, about 81,500 targets were hit or destroyed.

This indicator has been growing for six consecutive months.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that after a period of certain parity, Ukraine is once again ahead of Russia in the use of FPV drones — one of the most effective means of destruction on the battlefield.

At the same time, this direction requires even greater systematicity, speed of decisions, and coordinated work of all structures.

According to operational data from Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is intensifying drone production and aims to supply up to half a million FPV drones monthly. Ukraine will respond asymmetrically — by: strengthening the fight against enemy drones, hitting the infrastructure of Russian UAV units, destroying production and logistics chains.

We continue to scale up the UAV units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, particularly in territorial defense brigades, and also develop NRC units in the Ground Forces. We are increasing the training of specialists of all specialties in the field of unmanned systems - added Syrskyi.

Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"