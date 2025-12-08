Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"

$42.060.13
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 10184 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
06:59 AM • 7794 views
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
December 7, 05:16 PM • 21380 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scouts
December 7, 04:33 PM • 34073 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 31217 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 35127 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv Oblast
December 6, 08:45 PM • 57346 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 66493 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video address
December 6, 07:49 AM • 69224 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
Popular news
Russia is seizing territory in Ukraine at the fastest pace since the start of the war - The Telegraph
Kramatorsk left without electricity after three strikes by Russian troops
Enemy UAV exploded near a high-rise building in Chernihiv, there are wounded
Trump disappointed that Zelenskyy "did not familiarize himself" with the American "peace plan"
Kovalenko: footage of dead Russians near Pokrovsk indicates the ineffectiveness of numerical superiority in war
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 10187 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
UNN Lite
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 10187 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized the need to improve the process of basic military training and training centers. He also noted the importance of adapting recruits at the beginning of basic military training, as a significant number of AWOL cases occur during this period.

Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi called it a "demand of the time" to improve the process related to basic general military training (BGMT) and training centers, noting the importance of adapting military personnel at the beginning of BGMT, "because a significant part of AWOL occurs during this period," against the backdrop of the enemy continuing its offensive, writes UNN.

Details

"The enemy continues its offensive, so we have no other choice but to strengthen our defense capabilities and reinforce our army to further repel full-scale Russian aggression," Syrskyi stated on social media.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized: "The key point of our efforts is not iron, but people." "Mobilization, recruitment, new contracts – and therefore quality training. In personnel training, we cannot stand still, but must develop and move forward. I emphasized this during the monthly meeting on improving the quality of training," Syrskyi noted.

The BGMT period has already been extended to 51 days. In addition, there is specialized training and an adaptation period in the units. The demand of the time is to improve this process, raise the level of instructors and equipment of training centers, so that we have a truly combat-ready warrior at the output.

- Syrskyi emphasized.

During the meeting, the Commander-in-Chief heard reports on "increasing the quality of training for the reporting period, the development of BGMT in combat brigades, strengthening the safety of military personnel in training centers, selecting instructors for the assault unit training center, and the initial adaptation of newcomers in the training centers."

He separately noted the importance of implementing a comprehensive program for the adaptation of military personnel at the beginning of BGMT, as a significant part of AWOL occurs during this period. Representatives of the units shared their experience in this area.

- Syrskyi indicated.

"Based on the audit results, we have feedback from all training centers for each of the dozen BGMT subjects. We clearly see the leaders that others should emulate," the Commander-in-Chief reported.

According to Syrskyi, "we continue to move training and education further away from the front, assigning army corps to training grounds in the center and west of Ukraine."

"At the same time, I emphasized that the issues of construction and equipping of shelters in training centers require acceleration and urgent organizational decisions. In some facilities, the state of safety provision is unsatisfactory! We have no right to disregard the safety of our military personnel. I gave the necessary orders to resolve problematic issues. We are intensifying our work to stand firm and win. Glory to Ukraine!" - Syrskyi emphasized.

Mark "Requires basic military training" and specialty 999: the Ministry of Defense explained what it means17.09.25, 20:35 • 5091 view

