Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi called it a "demand of the time" to improve the process related to basic general military training (BGMT) and training centers, noting the importance of adapting military personnel at the beginning of BGMT, "because a significant part of AWOL occurs during this period," against the backdrop of the enemy continuing its offensive, writes UNN.

Details

"The enemy continues its offensive, so we have no other choice but to strengthen our defense capabilities and reinforce our army to further repel full-scale Russian aggression," Syrskyi stated on social media.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized: "The key point of our efforts is not iron, but people." "Mobilization, recruitment, new contracts – and therefore quality training. In personnel training, we cannot stand still, but must develop and move forward. I emphasized this during the monthly meeting on improving the quality of training," Syrskyi noted.

The BGMT period has already been extended to 51 days. In addition, there is specialized training and an adaptation period in the units. The demand of the time is to improve this process, raise the level of instructors and equipment of training centers, so that we have a truly combat-ready warrior at the output. - Syrskyi emphasized.

During the meeting, the Commander-in-Chief heard reports on "increasing the quality of training for the reporting period, the development of BGMT in combat brigades, strengthening the safety of military personnel in training centers, selecting instructors for the assault unit training center, and the initial adaptation of newcomers in the training centers."

He separately noted the importance of implementing a comprehensive program for the adaptation of military personnel at the beginning of BGMT, as a significant part of AWOL occurs during this period. Representatives of the units shared their experience in this area. - Syrskyi indicated.

"Based on the audit results, we have feedback from all training centers for each of the dozen BGMT subjects. We clearly see the leaders that others should emulate," the Commander-in-Chief reported.

According to Syrskyi, "we continue to move training and education further away from the front, assigning army corps to training grounds in the center and west of Ukraine."

"At the same time, I emphasized that the issues of construction and equipping of shelters in training centers require acceleration and urgent organizational decisions. In some facilities, the state of safety provision is unsatisfactory! We have no right to disregard the safety of our military personnel. I gave the necessary orders to resolve problematic issues. We are intensifying our work to stand firm and win. Glory to Ukraine!" - Syrskyi emphasized.

Mark "Requires basic military training" and specialty 999: the Ministry of Defense explained what it means