Mark "Requires basic military training" and specialty 999: the Ministry of Defense explained what it means

Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
03:01 PM • 8634 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
12:33 PM • 16272 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 30458 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
September 17, 05:30 AM • 37819 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 37822 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 101204 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
September 16, 03:22 PM • 118610 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53685 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 62827 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipes
September 17, 08:16 AM • 50556 views
25 million crossings and hundreds of violators: State Border Guard Service spokesman tells what is happening on the border with the EU and Moldova
September 17, 10:38 AM • 4502 views
Father of Iryna Zarutska, killed in the USA, left the country; information that he was not allowed to leave is false - Demchenko
September 17, 10:56 AM • 15140 views
King Charles can influence Trump's stance on Ukraine - Politico
September 17, 11:08 AM • 20294 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches
12:21 PM • 16378 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast
September 16, 12:55 PM • 66228 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Marco Rubio
Queen Camilla
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000
05:24 PM • 432 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma
September 16, 02:15 PM • 39170 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performance
September 16, 12:26 PM • 44416 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
September 15, 08:11 AM • 73631 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
September 15, 07:06 AM • 70924 views
Diia (service)
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
ChatGPT
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Mark "Requires basic military training" and specialty 999: the Ministry of Defense explained what it means

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

The corresponding mark and specialty code in the "Reserve+" mobile application are not grounds for a fine or other restrictions.

Mark "Requires basic military training" and specialty 999: the Ministry of Defense explained what it means

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained what the mark "Requires basic military training" means in the "Reserve+" mobile application. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

As noted by the agency, some users have a "VOS-999" mark in their electronic military registration document. This means that the person has not undergone military service or training camps.

This norm is defined in the Order of the Ministry of Defense No. 317 on the basis of Article 39 of the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service"

- stated the agency.

They added that this allows the state to assess the number of conscripts who need to undergo a basic general military training course in case of conscription for military service during mobilization or for a special period.

At the same time, this military accounting specialty is not a reason for a fine or other restrictions, the Ministry of Defense stated.

Recall

Halyna Volovina, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said: the status "requires basic general military training" appears when there is no information about a person's military specialty in the register. If another specialty is not confirmed, it is necessary to undergo a basic training course.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine