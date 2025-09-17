Mark "Requires basic military training" and specialty 999: the Ministry of Defense explained what it means

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained what the mark "Requires basic military training" means in the "Reserve+" mobile application. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

As noted by the agency, some users have a "VOS-999" mark in their electronic military registration document. This means that the person has not undergone military service or training camps.

This norm is defined in the Order of the Ministry of Defense No. 317 on the basis of Article 39 of the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" - stated the agency.

They added that this allows the state to assess the number of conscripts who need to undergo a basic general military training course in case of conscription for military service during mobilization or for a special period.

At the same time, this military accounting specialty is not a reason for a fine or other restrictions, the Ministry of Defense stated.

Recall

Halyna Volovina, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said: the status "requires basic general military training" appears when there is no information about a person's military specialty in the register. If another specialty is not confirmed, it is necessary to undergo a basic training course.