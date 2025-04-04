$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15609 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28415 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64659 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213638 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122514 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391783 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310658 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213727 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244209 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255091 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
58%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22762 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14813 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14094 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131721 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213638 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391783 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254274 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310658 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3032 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14110 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45284 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72081 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57177 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Products

Orlan-10

News by theme

What to do if you spot a Russian drone: recommendations from the National Resistance Center

The National Resistance Center has provided recommendations on how to act when Russian Orlan-10 and Orlan-30 drones are spotted. Experts advise not to shoot at the drones, but to notify the Armed Forces and change positions.

Society • January 23, 10:16 AM • 101746 views

Ukraine hands over evidence of Western electronics used in Russian UAVs to the US

Ukrainian military experts provided the US with evidence of the use of Western components in Russian weapons. Foreign parts were found in the Orlan-10 UAV, including guidance and navigation systems.

War • December 20, 01:16 PM • 19238 views

Russian army strikes Odesa region with two Iskander-M missiles today - Air Force

The occupiers fired two Iskander-M ballistic missiles at Odesa region, one of them was shot down. Air defense also destroyed 5 enemy reconnaissance drones in the south.

War • November 25, 04:52 PM • 32794 views

Russian attack on Odesa: the Air Force says it shot down an Iskander

In Odesa, air defense forces shot down a Russian Iskander-M ballistic missile, but its wreckage fell in a residential area. The fall killed 8 people, including doctors and police officers.

War • November 18, 12:43 PM • 18962 views

Over a week, more than 140 means of aerial reconnaissance and attack were destroyed

Over the past week, the air defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces neutralized 141 enemy aerial reconnaissance and attack vehicles. The destroyed UAVs include Shahed, Orlan, Lancet, Merlin and others.

War • October 21, 02:19 PM • 18502 views

MHP supported the tour of ANTITELA in the United States, which raised UAH 10 million to support the National Security Service of Ukraine

The band ANTITELA has completed the Culture VS War tour in the United States, raising UAH 10 million for the GUR. The project included a documentary screening, meetings with communities and politicians, and charity auctions.

Society • October 4, 06:45 AM • 14744 views

Will allow flying up to 2 thousand kilometers: Russians installed Starlink terminal on Shahed-136

Ukraine's defense forces destroyed a Russian Shahed-136 drone equipped with Starlink satellite communications. This can allow the drone to fly up to 2,000 kilometers and have a powerful communication channel for transmitting intelligence.

War • September 25, 04:31 PM • 26022 views

Russia announced the supply of “X-UAV” missiles for drones to the army: what is known about them

The Russian army has received a batch of domestically produced X-UAV missiles for reconnaissance drones. The missile is based on the Kornet-D anti-tank missile and has a range of 8-10 km, but contains foreign components.

War • September 23, 01:52 PM • 15719 views
Exclusive

They weigh more than four kilograms each: submunitions for enemy X-101 missiles were shown at the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise (photo)

KFI experts demonstrated submunitions of the cluster warhead of the Russian X-101 missiles. Each submunition weighs 4-4.4 kg, and the missile contains about 60 such elements.

War • September 19, 08:46 AM • 134654 views

In the south 2 "Shaheds" were shot down at night, air defense activities were conducted in Mykolaiv region

On the night of August 16, air defense systems shot down 2 Shakhtys in southern Ukraine. On August 15, 2 reconnaissance and 4 attack UAVs were destroyed. In Mykolaiv region, the enemy attacked a community with two FPV drones, no casualties were reported.

War • August 16, 06:54 AM • 24831 views

Enemy attacked Odesa region with two missiles

Ukraine's air defense destroyed 11 Shahed attack drones and other drones in the south of the country. Russian troops also attacked Odesa region with two X-31P missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea.

War • August 3, 09:45 AM • 33733 views

7 enemy reconnaissance drones destroyed in the south and east

During the day of July 29, 2024, Ukraine's air defense destroyed 7 reconnaissance UAVs in the south and east of the country. The downed drones include four ZALAs, two Orlan-10s and one Supercam.

War • July 30, 07:36 AM • 32039 views

17 Shaheeds and 8 reconnaissance drones were shot down in the skies over Ukraine

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 17 enemy UAVs were shot down. Most of them were shot down in Odesa region.

War • July 24, 06:01 AM • 33784 views

Odesa region suffered a late-night Russian missile attack, Kherson region hit by Iskander

In Ukraine, 4 enemy reconnaissance drones were destroyed in the south over the past day, and Russian troops attacked Kherson and Odesa regions with ballistic missiles.

War • July 17, 07:43 AM • 32560 views

Air Forces: two "Shaheeds" were destroyed in the evening, two more were lost in the airspace of Belarus

Ukraine's air defense destroyed 2 Shahed attack drones, another 2 Shaheds were lost in the airspace of Belarus, and 8 reconnaissance drones were shot down in the south and east of Ukraine.

War • July 16, 08:28 AM • 31327 views

Four enemy reconnaissance drones have been destroyed in the south today

On July 14-15, 2024, Ukraine's air defense in the south destroyed 8 Russian reconnaissance drones, including 6 Orlan-10 and 2 Zala UAVs.

War • July 15, 08:54 AM • 19944 views

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed 2 guided missiles and 4 reconnaissance drones overnight

Air defense forces in eastern Ukraine shot down two guided missiles and four reconnaissance drones overnight.

War • July 14, 06:53 AM • 39337 views

Explosions in Odesa region: occupants struck with a ballistic missile from Crimea

On July 9, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with a ballistic missile, probably an Iskander-M, and Ukrainian air defense destroyed five reconnaissance drones in the region.

War • July 9, 05:43 PM • 26638 views

Ukrainian air defense forces destroy 5 X-59 missiles and 7 reconnaissance UAVs in southern Ukraine

On July 5, 2024, Ukraine's air defense in the south shot down 5 X-59 guided missiles and 7 reconnaissance drones (4 ZALA, 2 Supercam, and 1 Orlan-10).

War • July 5, 07:32 PM • 27797 views

Air Forces: main direction of the enemy's morning attack was Dnipropetrovs'k region, one Iskander out of three, all the X-59 missiles and Shaheds launched by Russia were shot down

In the morning, one Iskander-K missile out of three launched by Russian troops, all of the four enemy X-59 missiles and all of the five Shahed drones, as well as one Orlan-10 drone were destroyed in the skies over Ukraine.

War • July 3, 08:42 AM • 23108 views

Su-25 and 229 UAVs: Ukrainian Armed Forces report on destroyed air targets in June

In June 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed nearly 300 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles and a Su-25 aircraft.

War • June 30, 03:55 PM • 20907 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down 6 enemy UAVs in the south and east over the last day

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 6 enemy drones, including 2 Lancets, Zala, Orlan-10, SuperKam and one unidentified drone in the south and east of the country on the night of June 27.

War • June 28, 08:41 AM • 32574 views

Probably "Iskander-M": the Russian Federation attacked the coastal zone of the Odessa region with a ballistic missile in the evening

The Russians attacked the Odessa region with a ballistic missile from the occupied Crimea. In addition, during the day, the air defense of the south of Ukraine destroyed the Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone in Mykolaiv region and The Lancet strike drone in Kherson region.

War • June 19, 04:40 PM • 24782 views

"Shahed" was destroyed in Odesa region at night, two more enemy reconnaissance drones were destroyed the day before

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 17 Shahed drones and 2 Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones in the south.

War • May 20, 08:09 AM • 18668 views

In Odesa region, 20 "shaheds" were shot down at night: Kirper talks about the consequences of drone attack

On the night of May 19, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with kamikaze drones, but air defense forces destroyed 24 drones. However, the falling debris damaged an administrative building in Odesa district

War • May 19, 07:59 AM • 26846 views

Zelensky named the biggest advantage that russia has

Zelenskiy said that russia's biggest advantage is that they can fire any weapon from their territory on Ukrainian territory, while Ukraine cannot strike Russian systems on Russian soil with Western weapons.

War • May 18, 04:25 PM • 61421 views

Air defense forces in the South destroyed enemy Orlan-10 and Lancet

On May 12, air defense forces destroyed an enemy Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV in Odesa region and a Lancet strike UAV in Kherson region.

War • May 13, 11:28 AM • 23051 views

Ukrainian air defenses in the south destroy 5 russian reconnaissance drones

On May 11, Ukrainian air defense units in the southern regions destroyed five russian reconnaissance drones, including four Zala models in Kherson and one Orlan-10 in Mykolaiv.

War • May 12, 05:38 AM • 28300 views

Russian reconnaissance UAV "Orlan-10" destroyed in Mykolaiv region in the morning

A Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone was destroyed in Mykolaiv region on the morning of May 2, and the day before, on May 1, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down a guided missile, two Shahed attack drones, and another Orlan-10 drone in the southern districts of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

War • May 2, 09:00 AM • 20378 views

The Air Force told whether Russians are developing new jet drones

Russia is trying to spread information about the alleged patenting of new drones, but this is just propaganda and exaggeration of achievements. They are now using various reconnaissance drones like the Shaked UAV to attack Ukraine.

War • April 29, 06:29 AM • 20001 views