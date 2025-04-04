The National Resistance Center has provided recommendations on how to act when Russian Orlan-10 and Orlan-30 drones are spotted. Experts advise not to shoot at the drones, but to notify the Armed Forces and change positions.
Ukrainian military experts provided the US with evidence of the use of Western components in Russian weapons. Foreign parts were found in the Orlan-10 UAV, including guidance and navigation systems.
The occupiers fired two Iskander-M ballistic missiles at Odesa region, one of them was shot down. Air defense also destroyed 5 enemy reconnaissance drones in the south.
In Odesa, air defense forces shot down a Russian Iskander-M ballistic missile, but its wreckage fell in a residential area. The fall killed 8 people, including doctors and police officers.
Over the past week, the air defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces neutralized 141 enemy aerial reconnaissance and attack vehicles. The destroyed UAVs include Shahed, Orlan, Lancet, Merlin and others.
The band ANTITELA has completed the Culture VS War tour in the United States, raising UAH 10 million for the GUR. The project included a documentary screening, meetings with communities and politicians, and charity auctions.
Ukraine's defense forces destroyed a Russian Shahed-136 drone equipped with Starlink satellite communications. This can allow the drone to fly up to 2,000 kilometers and have a powerful communication channel for transmitting intelligence.
The Russian army has received a batch of domestically produced X-UAV missiles for reconnaissance drones. The missile is based on the Kornet-D anti-tank missile and has a range of 8-10 km, but contains foreign components.
KFI experts demonstrated submunitions of the cluster warhead of the Russian X-101 missiles. Each submunition weighs 4-4.4 kg, and the missile contains about 60 such elements.
On the night of August 16, air defense systems shot down 2 Shakhtys in southern Ukraine. On August 15, 2 reconnaissance and 4 attack UAVs were destroyed. In Mykolaiv region, the enemy attacked a community with two FPV drones, no casualties were reported.
Ukraine's air defense destroyed 11 Shahed attack drones and other drones in the south of the country. Russian troops also attacked Odesa region with two X-31P missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea.
During the day of July 29, 2024, Ukraine's air defense destroyed 7 reconnaissance UAVs in the south and east of the country. The downed drones include four ZALAs, two Orlan-10s and one Supercam.
As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 17 enemy UAVs were shot down. Most of them were shot down in Odesa region.
In Ukraine, 4 enemy reconnaissance drones were destroyed in the south over the past day, and Russian troops attacked Kherson and Odesa regions with ballistic missiles.
Ukraine's air defense destroyed 2 Shahed attack drones, another 2 Shaheds were lost in the airspace of Belarus, and 8 reconnaissance drones were shot down in the south and east of Ukraine.
On July 14-15, 2024, Ukraine's air defense in the south destroyed 8 Russian reconnaissance drones, including 6 Orlan-10 and 2 Zala UAVs.
Air defense forces in eastern Ukraine shot down two guided missiles and four reconnaissance drones overnight.
On July 9, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with a ballistic missile, probably an Iskander-M, and Ukrainian air defense destroyed five reconnaissance drones in the region.
On July 5, 2024, Ukraine's air defense in the south shot down 5 X-59 guided missiles and 7 reconnaissance drones (4 ZALA, 2 Supercam, and 1 Orlan-10).
In the morning, one Iskander-K missile out of three launched by Russian troops, all of the four enemy X-59 missiles and all of the five Shahed drones, as well as one Orlan-10 drone were destroyed in the skies over Ukraine.
In June 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed nearly 300 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles and a Su-25 aircraft.
Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 6 enemy drones, including 2 Lancets, Zala, Orlan-10, SuperKam and one unidentified drone in the south and east of the country on the night of June 27.
The Russians attacked the Odessa region with a ballistic missile from the occupied Crimea. In addition, during the day, the air defense of the south of Ukraine destroyed the Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone in Mykolaiv region and The Lancet strike drone in Kherson region.
Ukrainian air defense destroyed 17 Shahed drones and 2 Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones in the south.
On the night of May 19, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with kamikaze drones, but air defense forces destroyed 24 drones. However, the falling debris damaged an administrative building in Odesa district
Zelenskiy said that russia's biggest advantage is that they can fire any weapon from their territory on Ukrainian territory, while Ukraine cannot strike Russian systems on Russian soil with Western weapons.
On May 12, air defense forces destroyed an enemy Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV in Odesa region and a Lancet strike UAV in Kherson region.
On May 11, Ukrainian air defense units in the southern regions destroyed five russian reconnaissance drones, including four Zala models in Kherson and one Orlan-10 in Mykolaiv.
A Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone was destroyed in Mykolaiv region on the morning of May 2, and the day before, on May 1, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down a guided missile, two Shahed attack drones, and another Orlan-10 drone in the southern districts of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.
Russia is trying to spread information about the alleged patenting of new drones, but this is just propaganda and exaggeration of achievements. They are now using various reconnaissance drones like the Shaked UAV to attack Ukraine.