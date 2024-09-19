They weigh more than four kilograms each: submunitions for enemy X-101 missiles were shown at the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise (photo)

It has the shape of two hemispheres with a hole for a fuze on one of them - this is how a submunition, a cluster warhead of the Russian cruise missile X-101, looks like, which experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise demonstrated to UNN.

Experts note that the first information about changes to the X-101 strategic air-launched cruise missiles appeared in early May 2024, and their first use was recorded the following month. They add that the modernization consists in the installation of a second warhead, a cluster-type warhead, on the X-101 by the enemy.

The body of the submunition of the additional warhead of the X-101 cruise missile has the shape of two hemispheres with a hole for a fuze on one of them. The missile's cluster warhead can hold approximately 60 such "balls" (submunitions), each weighing approximately 4-4.4 kg. This modernization is designed to increase the target's range - said the experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise said that equipping X-101 missileswith a cluster warhead in addition to a high-explosive warhead was made possible by reducing the fuel tank.

Director of KFI Alexander Ruvin noted that due to the lack of high-tech components, Russians have to change high-tech components on X-101 missiles. In particular, they will install guidance units from Orlan-10 drones on them.