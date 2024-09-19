They weigh more than four kilograms each: submunitions for enemy X-101 missiles were shown at the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise (photo)

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111940 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115227 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187273 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147853 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149416 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141407 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192517 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112280 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181978 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104936 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 54873 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 40716 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 82814 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 57774 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 54222 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187283 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192525 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181984 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209029 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197545 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147205 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146666 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150977 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142037 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158606 views
They weigh more than four kilograms each: submunitions for enemy X-101 missiles were shown at the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise (photo)

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 134604 views

KFI experts demonstrated submunitions of the cluster warhead of the Russian X-101 missiles. Each submunition weighs 4-4.4 kg, and the missile contains about 60 such elements.

It has the shape of two hemispheres with a hole for a fuze on one of them - this is how a submunition, a cluster warhead of the Russian cruise missile X-101, looks like, which experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise demonstrated to UNN.

Details

Experts note that the first information about changes to the X-101 strategic air-launched cruise missiles appeared in early May 2024, and their first use was recorded the following month. They add that the modernization consists in the installation of a second warhead, a cluster-type warhead, on the X-101 by the enemy.

The body of the submunition of the additional warhead of the X-101 cruise missile has the shape of two hemispheres with a hole for a fuze on one of them. The missile's cluster warhead can hold approximately 60 such "balls" (submunitions), each weighing approximately 4-4.4 kg. This modernization is designed to increase the target's range

- said the experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Optional

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise said that equipping X-101 missileswith a cluster warhead in addition to a high-explosive warhead was made possible by reducing the fuel tank.

Director of KFI Alexander Ruvin noted that due to the lack of high-tech components, Russians have to change high-tech components on X-101 missiles. In particular, they will install guidance units from Orlan-10 drones on them.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarTechnologies
orlan-10Orlan-10
ketrin-fernandes-randlKatherine Fernandez Randle
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising