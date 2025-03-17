Battles for Toretsk: the front line is changing, there was no counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - DeepState
The line of contact in Toretsk is dynamic, the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not conduct a counteroffensive. The enemy advanced near Burlatsky and destroyed the "Central" mine, complicating the defense.
The line of combat engagement in Toretsk, Donetsk region, is dynamic and chaotic, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not conducted a counteroffensive in the settlement recently. This is reported by UNN with reference to the information OSINT project DeepState in Telegram.
On Sunday, March 16 at 23:35, DeepState analysts updated the map of hostilities.
the enemy advanced near Burlatske, Donetsk region. The line of contact in Toretsk has been clarified
According to the operational information of the OSINT project, there was no counteroffensive in Toretsk.
The line of combat engagement in the city is not static, accordingly, the enemy has more control in some part, and the Defense Forces in some part. At the same time, many positions are without rotation on both sides. And the latest changes are related to who destroyed whose positions. The LBE remains extremely dynamic and chaotic
According to the source, the enemy turned the "Centralna" mine into ruins.
"It will be difficult for our people to stay there in the future. The ka***s have more people, so they have more opportunities. In addition, the enemy conducted a rotation," the analysts added.
Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov stated that the Defense Forces conducted a redeployment to more advantageous lines of defense in the Kursk region of russia. According to him, the information "about thousands of Ukrainian servicemen who were surrounded" is false.
