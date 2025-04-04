The line of contact in Toretsk is dynamic, the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not conduct a counteroffensive. The enemy advanced near Burlatsky and destroyed the "Central" mine, complicating the defense.
Enemy troops have managed to advance in the area of Kurylivka.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled the enemy's offensive in the area of Zapadne and Uspenivka.
Advancement of enemy units in the areas of Burlatske, Pryvilne and Sverdlikove was recorded.
Enemy troops intensified their offensive in several directions and captured Vremivka and part of Velyka Novosilka. The enemy also advanced in the area of Toretske, Kotlyne, near Nadiyivka, Petropavlivka and Slovianka.
Terrorists made advances in several frontline areas. Increased enemy activity was recorded in the area of Kotlynne, Udachne, Novoandriivka, Sukhi Yaly, Vremivka and Velyka Novosilka.
Russian troops occupied Petropavlivka, Vozdvizhenka, Solone, Novoivanivka, Leonidovo and Oleksandriya. The invaders also advanced in the area of Dvorichna, Zakhidne, Kurakhove and Yasenove.
DeepState reports on the advance of Russian troops in Toretsk, Pishchane, Vozdvyzhenka and other settlements of Donetsk region. Enemy activity was also recorded in the area of Makhnovka.
Enemy troops advanced in Toretsk, Kurakhove, Novovasylivka, Sloviansk, Dvorichna and other localities. Enemy activity was also recorded in the area of Makhnovka.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces command decided to withdraw units from the area of Uspenivka and Trudove to avoid encirclement, military units continue to perform tasks at the Kurakhove-Konstantinople line, the Khortytsia military command reported.
Russian troops captured the village of Kostyantynopolske and continue their offensive near the settlements of Kruglenke, Zorya, Zelenivka and Novooleynivka.
According to DeepState, enemy troops attempted to advance in the vicinity of 8 settlements.
Enemy troops occupied Illinka village and continued their offensive in the area of Dalne, Trudove, Novodonetske and Kupyansk. The enemy is trying to expand its control in the eastern region of Ukraine.
Ukrainian troops repelled five attempts by Russian troops to seize the village of Novoivanivka in the Kursk region. 18 pieces of enemy equipment were destroyed, and enemy losses may reach 300 people.
According to DeepState, enemy troops advanced near Novoukrainka, Bohoyavlenka, Maksymilianivka, Pobeda, Kostiantynivka and Novodmytrivka.
DeepState reports on the enemy's advance in several localities. According to the General Staff, 107 combat engagements took place over the day, with 35 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector.
According to DeepState, the invaders occupied Zhelanne Druhe and advanced in several other settlements. In the Kurakhove sector, 53 combat engagements took place, bringing the total to 167 over the day.
Enemy troops advanced on the front line, in particular in Kruhlyakivka, Maksymilianivka and other localities.
Ukrainian forces regained positions near Liptsy in the Kharkiv region. At the same time, the enemy advanced near New York, Katerynivka, Selidove and Novoselidivka, and 112 combat engagements were recorded at the front.
According to DeepState, the terrorists occupied Ostrovske and advanced near Levadne, Tsukuryno and Toretsk.
DeepState, the terrorists advanced near Nevske, Vodyane, Zolota Niva, Pryiutne and Toretsk.
DeepState reports on the enemy's advance near Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar and other localities.
Russians shot drone operators and allies near the village of Zeleny Shlyakh in Kursk region, who were taking up positions but were forced to engage the enemy and were shot back.
Ukrainian troops regained the position near Novohrodivka in Donetsk region. Heavy fighting continues near Novoivanivka in the Suzhansk district of the Russian Federation, the enemy has advanced near the borders and the sleeper.
According to DeepState, enemy troops advanced near Tsukuryno, Katerynivka, Kolesnykivka and Toretsk.
In Sumy, there were problems with the warning system due to an emergency power outage. The head of Sumy CMA urged to use the Air Alert app and listen to UA: Ukrainian Radio for important information.
The military of the 72nd Brigade denied the complete capture of Vuhledar. They reported that part of the city is still under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, although the larger area is occupied by enemy forces.
According to DeepState, the invaders advanced in the area of 9 settlements in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders regained positions near Zaliznyanske and advanced near Kamyshivka.
According to DeepState, enemy troops have been spotted advancing in several localities on the frontline.
According to DeepState, the enemy advanced near New York, Ivanivske, Halytsynivka and Toretsk.