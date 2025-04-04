DeepStateMap.Live

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 6932 views

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 51852 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 191567 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111068 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 370738 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297628 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211856 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243217 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254620 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160696 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 119278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115720 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59206 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112019 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112533 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245008 views

Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8690 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33267 views

Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

DeepStateMap.Live

Virtual map of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
News by theme

Battles for Toretsk: the front line is changing, there was no counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - DeepState

The line of contact in Toretsk is dynamic, the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not conduct a counteroffensive. The enemy advanced near Burlatsky and destroyed the "Central" mine, complicating the defense.

War • March 17, 04:45 AM • 147941 views

The enemy has made progress near Kurylivka: what is happening at the front - DeepState

Enemy troops have managed to advance in the area of Kurylivka.

War • March 6, 12:40 AM • 22972 views

Defenders repelled attacks from the occupiers near two settlements - DeepState

The Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled the enemy's offensive in the area of Zapadne and Uspenivka.

War • March 4, 11:23 PM • 14713 views

Enemy advances near three settlements - DeepState

Advancement of enemy units in the areas of Burlatske, Pryvilne and Sverdlikove was recorded.

War • February 28, 05:15 AM • 25117 views

The enemy captured new territories: which settlements are under occupation - DeepState

Enemy troops intensified their offensive in several directions and captured Vremivka and part of Velyka Novosilka. The enemy also advanced in the area of Toretske, Kotlyne, near Nadiyivka, Petropavlivka and Slovianka.

War • January 26, 12:36 AM • 62673 views

Occupants advance on new frontline areas: which settlements are under threat - DeepState

Terrorists made advances in several frontline areas. Increased enemy activity was recorded in the area of Kotlynne, Udachne, Novoandriivka, Sukhi Yaly, Vremivka and Velyka Novosilka.

War • January 19, 12:39 AM • 61641 views

occupants seize 6 settlements and advance in Dvorichna

Russian troops occupied Petropavlivka, Vozdvizhenka, Solone, Novoivanivka, Leonidovo and Oleksandriya. The invaders also advanced in the area of Dvorichna, Zakhidne, Kurakhove and Yasenove.

War • January 10, 12:05 AM • 26807 views

DeepState: Russian troops advance in a number of settlements in Donetsk region

DeepState reports on the advance of Russian troops in Toretsk, Pishchane, Vozdvyzhenka and other settlements of Donetsk region. Enemy activity was also recorded in the area of Makhnovka.

War • January 9, 01:36 AM • 26236 views

Occupants advance in nine settlements in eastern Ukraine at once - DeepState

Enemy troops advanced in Toretsk, Kurakhove, Novovasylivka, Sloviansk, Dvorichna and other localities. Enemy activity was also recorded in the area of Makhnovka.

War • January 8, 01:31 AM • 25252 views

“Khortytsia” OSGT denies being surrounded near Uspenivka and Trudove: reports decision to withdraw units from there

The Ukrainian Armed Forces command decided to withdraw units from the area of Uspenivka and Trudove to avoid encirclement, military units continue to perform tasks at the Kurakhove-Konstantinople line, the Khortytsia military command reported.

War • December 20, 09:17 AM • 16465 views

Aggressor seizes Konstantinopolske village and advances in eastern Ukraine - DeepState

Russian troops captured the village of Kostyantynopolske and continue their offensive near the settlements of Kruglenke, Zorya, Zelenivka and Novooleynivka.

War • December 20, 01:13 AM • 17946 views

The enemy has advanced on several frontlines: which settlements are under threat - DeepState

According to DeepState, enemy troops attempted to advance in the vicinity of 8 settlements.

War • November 19, 02:47 AM • 70639 views

Occupants seize Illinka and advance in several areas in the east - DeepState

Enemy troops occupied Illinka village and continued their offensive in the area of Dalne, Trudove, Novodonetske and Kupyansk. The enemy is trying to expand its control in the eastern region of Ukraine.

War • November 13, 11:57 PM • 50586 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 5 Russian attacks on Novoivanivka in Kursk region - DeepState

Ukrainian troops repelled five attempts by Russian troops to seize the village of Novoivanivka in the Kursk region. 18 pieces of enemy equipment were destroyed, and enemy losses may reach 300 people.

War • November 12, 04:09 AM • 23565 views

Occupants advance in six settlements on the frontline at once - DeepState

According to DeepState, enemy troops advanced near Novoukrainka, Bohoyavlenka, Maksymilianivka, Pobeda, Kostiantynivka and Novodmytrivka.

War • November 1, 03:13 AM • 105097 views

Invaders advance near Nelipivka, Kurakhove, Vodiane and Lysivka - DeepState

DeepState reports on the enemy's advance in several localities. According to the General Staff, 107 combat engagements took place over the day, with 35 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector.

War • October 21, 09:55 PM • 81864 views

Occupants seize Zhelane Druhe and advance in other areas - DeepState

According to DeepState, the invaders occupied Zhelanne Druhe and advanced in several other settlements. In the Kurakhove sector, 53 combat engagements took place, bringing the total to 167 over the day.

War • October 21, 12:43 AM • 73048 views

Invaders advance on several fronts - DeepState

Enemy troops advanced on the front line, in particular in Kruhlyakivka, Maksymilianivka and other localities.

War • October 20, 12:08 AM • 54358 views

Defense forces regain positions near Liptsy in Kharkiv region - DeepState

Ukrainian forces regained positions near Liptsy in the Kharkiv region. At the same time, the enemy advanced near New York, Katerynivka, Selidove and Novoselidivka, and 112 combat engagements were recorded at the front.

War • October 16, 11:51 PM • 95700 views

Occupants seize Ostrovske and advance on several fronts - DeepState

According to DeepState, the terrorists occupied Ostrovske and advanced near Levadne, Tsukuryno and Toretsk.

War • October 16, 12:05 AM • 49225 views

Occupants advanced on several fronts - DeepState

DeepState, the terrorists advanced near Nevske, Vodyane, Zolota Niva, Pryiutne and Toretsk.

War • October 14, 11:32 PM • 110833 views

The enemy has advanced on several fronts - DeepState

DeepState reports on the enemy's advance near Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar and other localities.

War • October 14, 12:13 AM • 60182 views

Russians shoot nine Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk region - DeepState

Russians shot drone operators and allies near the village of Zeleny Shlyakh in Kursk region, who were taking up positions but were forced to engage the enemy and were shot back.

War • October 13, 07:09 AM • 24102 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces regain position near Novohrodivka in Donetsk region - DeepState

Ukrainian troops regained the position near Novohrodivka in Donetsk region. Heavy fighting continues near Novoivanivka in the Suzhansk district of the Russian Federation, the enemy has advanced near the borders and the sleeper.

War • October 13, 01:06 AM • 26604 views

Invaders advance in several frontline areas - DeepState

According to DeepState, enemy troops advanced near Tsukuryno, Katerynivka, Kolesnykivka and Toretsk.

War • October 3, 10:32 PM • 19160 views

In Sumy interruptions in the operation of the warning system due to an emergency power outage

In Sumy, there were problems with the warning system due to an emergency power outage. The head of Sumy CMA urged to use the Air Alert app and listen to UA: Ukrainian Radio for important information.

Society • October 3, 01:39 PM • 16586 views

72nd Brigade denies complete capture of Vuhledar by occupants - media

The military of the 72nd Brigade denied the complete capture of Vuhledar. They reported that part of the city is still under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, although the larger area is occupied by enemy forces.

War • October 1, 07:31 PM • 42797 views

Occupants advanced on several fronts, Ukrainian Armed Forces regained positions - DeepState

According to DeepState, the invaders advanced in the area of 9 settlements in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders regained positions near Zaliznyanske and advanced near Kamyshivka.

War • September 21, 11:18 PM • 21329 views

Adversary advances near Mykolayivka, Tsukuryno and in Makiivka - DeepState

According to DeepState, enemy troops have been spotted advancing in several localities on the frontline.

War • September 20, 11:46 PM • 29057 views

Invaders advance on the front lines near New York and other cities - DeepState

According to DeepState, the enemy advanced near New York, Ivanivske, Halytsynivka and Toretsk.

War • September 20, 12:12 AM • 104340 views