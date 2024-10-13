Ukrainian Armed Forces regain position near Novohrodivka in Donetsk region - DeepState
Ukrainian troops regained the position near Novohrodivka in Donetsk region. Heavy fighting continues near Novoivanivka in the Suzhansk district of the Russian Federation, the enemy has advanced near the borders and the sleeper.
Ukrainian defense forces regained the position near Novohrodivka in Donetsk region on Sunday, October 13. Heavy fighting continues near Novoivanovka in the Suzhansky district of the Russian Federation. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.
Details
It is also noted that heavy fighting continues near Novoivanovka in the Suzhansky district of the Russian Federation. The enemy advanced near borky and sleepy in the same district in Russia.
