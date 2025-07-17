$41.820.01
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
05:27 AM • 25857 views
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?
04:00 AM • 78896 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 63037 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 89610 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 80045 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head "Ukroboronprom" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 75699 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 182718 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 66678 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 76634 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90240 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30451 views

A modernized helicopter for the Ukrainian Air Force, equipped with modern weapons and a secure communication system, has successfully passed tests. However, despite being ready for service, it remains unused due to criminal proceedings and bureaucratic obstacles.

Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service

Modern warfare demands quick decisions from the state, maximum mobilization of resources, and support for those willing to take responsibility for complex technical challenges. However, reality proves to be the opposite: even well-modernized equipment can be blocked due to bureaucracy, procedural contradictions, and ambiguous assessments. This is precisely the situation that occurred with the case of helicopter modernization for the Air Force of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Tender and modernization. How was everything supposed to work?

In 2023, the Ministry of Defense announced a tender for the retrofitting of a helicopter for the Air Force of Ukraine. Three enterprises participated in the procedure: SE "Aviakon", JSC "MOTOR SICH", and LLC "MS AVIA-GRADE". The offer from "Aviakon" was the highest – about 80 million UAH, "MOTOR SICH" refused to participate. The lowest cost was offered by LLC "NVF MS AVIA-GRADE" – 56 million UAH.

The contract provided for the installation of a weapons complex, integration of protection systems, retrofitting of the cabin for transporting command staff, and implementation of a modern secure communication system

– representatives of MS AVIA-GRADE LLC say.

A special feature of the project was the modular option for improving the cabin with functional zones for in-flight work. The aircraft was to be equipped in such a way that its elements could be quickly dismantled.

"Thus, in case of need, the combat helicopter could be used as a transport for carrying command staff. All materials complied with the customer's technical specifications according to aviation norms – in particular, regarding fire safety and toxicity, as well as certification of components," emphasize MS AVIA-GRADE.

Another key component of the modernization was the integration of the secure Harris RF-7850A-MR radio station, received as international technical assistance from the USA. This modern equipment provides stable secure communication on closed frequencies, has a signal relay function, and several programming modes.

Part of the work was carried out with the involvement of a foreign company from Croatia – due to the absence of analogues in Ukraine. Because of this, purchases were made without additional tenders, which is provided for by law in cases where the contractor is the only one. The rest was manufactured in Ukraine at its own production facilities and with the involvement of cooperation capacities of Ukrainian enterprises.

All stages of work were accompanied by approvals from relevant structures, modules had design documentation approved and agreed upon in accordance with current aviation norms.

Successful testing. The helicopter was ready for flights

After modernization, the helicopter was transferred to the military unit and underwent a full cycle of tests. Familiarization and control flights were carried out by both the Air Force itself and specialists from the State Scientific Testing Center. Representatives of the state aviation institute, the Air Force command, and the quality service of the executing enterprise were involved in the process.

During the tests, the serviceability of weapons and onboard systems, the presence of necessary flight characteristics, including after interior improvements, the operation of the Harris radio station in connection with ground points and other aircraft, and the board's ability to program closed frequencies in full were checked.

– explain the contractors of "MS AVIA-GRADE".

According to the test results, all parameters met the established norms. Military operators involved in the testing confirmed that the helicopter is fully ready for missions – in particular, as a command board with a functional cabin and stable communication.

However, the story then took an unexpected turn: despite confirmation of technical readiness, requests from law enforcement agencies emerged – and the process of accepting the machine began to drag on.

Hidden obstacles and double accusation

The transferred radio station can be used on various types of equipment – including ships, tanks, and also aircraft, such as helicopters. For each type of equipment, specific adaptation and integration processes are required. Given this, five types of programming are provided, depending on the platform. At the same time, the manufacturer of Harris radio stations notes that one programming option, adapted to specific equipment, is sufficient for operation.

"MS AVIA-GRADE" decided to implement all five types of radio station programming. One of the options had peculiarities, but this in no way affected the overall possibility of using Harris

– explain the contractors.

After the equipment was installed, difficulties arose with one of the programming modes. As it turned out later, the problem was with the length of the USB cable that connected the receiver (located in the tail section) to the programmer. Due to the specifics of USB connections, cables longer than 5 meters (and an 8-meter cable was laid on board) can cause signal loss. This complicated one of the six possible station programmings.

The company solved the problem by re-installing a new cable at "Satcom Group". All other radio programming modes worked stably. Testing was conducted with the participation of representatives of the Air Force, military acceptance representatives, operators, and the company's quality service. Everyone confirmed that radio communication with other aircraft and the ground works.

Despite the positive results, the contracting company received a criminal proceeding on suspicion of property damage.

"In fact, the company was accused of using cables from the bench testing kit that are not intended for onboard installation. These cables belonged to the ground kit, designed for checking equipment after repair. During the work, MS AVIA-GRADE specialists considered the possibility of temporary use of these cables, adapting them to helicopter conditions. But after additional checks, a technical decision was made to abandon this idea – and instead purchase a new certified cable that fully meets the requirements for onboard operation.

We also repeatedly requested technical consultation and inspection of the L3Harris radio station from "Radio Satcom Group" LLC to jointly implement solutions. We received a response that such a technical possibility does not exist," say representatives of "MS AVIA-GRADE".

In fact, the company independently eliminated all technical shortcomings, stayed within budget, and returned advance payments to the customer before official acceptance. However, the equipment has still not been accepted, and the case has not been closed.

In fact, what should we have done in this situation? Refuse to fulfill the contract, not look for a technical solution, and leave the radio inoperable – just to avoid the risk of criticism? But we chose a different path – we took responsibility, refined the constructive solution, replaced the equipment at our own expense, and ensured the full functionality of the station. Now, along with successfully completed work, we face accusations

– comment at "MS AVIA-GRADE".

In addition, law enforcement representatives expressed doubt about the cost of the equipment, citing the "visual similarity" of some elements to household items. This became the basis for opening another criminal proceeding regarding alleged price overstatement. At the same time, the specifications, technical complexity of the products in the context of their use on an aircraft, and the agreed technical task from the customer himself – the Air Force – remained unnoticed.

MS AVIA-GRADE provided a full package of supporting documents, including drawings, acts of completed works, compliance certificates, and confirmation of procurement costs. However, the proceeding was not closed, and the helicopter itself remained without official acceptance into service.

In fact, instead of performing combat missions, the modernized helicopter has remained unused for over half a year. This is against the backdrop of Ukraine asking partners for new equipment, but the existing one is not being used. Due to open criminal proceedings and the associated legal uncertainty, acceptance acts have not yet been signed, and the equipment has not been officially put into operation. As a result, the Armed Forces have not received a ready resource, and the working capital spent by the enterprise remains uncompensated.

Position of "MS AVIA-GRADE": they implement the most complex modernizations and are not afraid of risks

LLC "MS AVIA-GRADE" is one of the few enterprises in Ukraine that systematically modernizes combat helicopters, including weapons, communications, and comprehensive adaptation to modern requirements. In its public statements, the company emphasizes: it is not afraid to undertake non-standard, risky tasks, especially in wartime conditions.

In the case of the helicopter for the Air Force of Ukraine, the work was performed entirely within budget, in compliance with aviation norms, and in accordance with the technical specifications agreed upon by the customer. Advance payments were returned, new equipment (including the radio cable) was purchased at their own expense, and all procedures were accompanied by the approval of relevant institutions.

– declare "MS AVIA-GRADE".

The company also indicates that during the work, it passed all necessary technical and bureaucratic stages: developed design documentation, agreed on the general solution with the command, and received approvals from institutes and representatives of state aviation. The equipment was tested, the radio works, and the helicopter is fully ready for service.

"MS AVIA-GRADE" emphasizes: its main goal is to bring Ukraine's victory closer. But the enterprise cannot work under constant threat of blocking decisions, criminal prosecution, and ignoring objective technical conclusions. This case has become not only a challenge for the company but also an alarming signal for the entire aviation industry.

Instead of conclusions: when the equipment is ready, but the system is not

The case creates an unpleasant precedent: a combat helicopter, fully modernized and ready for missions, remains "frozen" due to bureaucratic procedures – despite confirmed effectiveness and available documentation. This exposes a deeper problem in the system's inability to make quick decisions, balancing between control and the need to implement quality solutions in wartime conditions.

The company's efforts aimed at strengthening defense capabilities resulted not in the use of equipment, but in criminal proceedings. Such a situation demotivates not only contractors but also potential investors, jeopardizes technological development, and undermines trust in the state. Because equipment should serve, not wait for a signature. Otherwise, we lose not only machines but also the strategic capability to modernize the army.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPoliticsPublications
Motor Sich
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine
