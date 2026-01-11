$42.990.00
06:05 AM • 2174 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
04:31 AM • 10174 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 22193 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 41218 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 31592 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 28916 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 33497 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 56847 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 39656 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 39059 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
Publications
Exclusives
Drones attacked Russian Voronezh overnight, local authorities report damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

On the night of January 11, Voronezh was attacked by 17 drones. As a result of falling debris, residential buildings were damaged, and four people were hospitalized.

Drones attacked Russian Voronezh overnight, local authorities report damage

On the night of January 11, Russian Voronezh was attacked by drones. According to local authorities, 17 drones were allegedly shot down or suppressed by electronic warfare systems over the city and region. As a result of falling debris, damage to residential buildings was recorded. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev reported that UAV debris damaged facades and glazing in three apartment buildings, as well as in a new building. A fire broke out in one of the apartments, which rescuers have already extinguished.

Four injured people are known to have been hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.

The Russian side traditionally blames the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the attack. This incident occurred against the backdrop of a massive launch of Russian drones on Ukrainian cities that same night. Official Kyiv usually does not comment on strikes on targets in the Russian Federation, but emphasizes the right to launch retaliatory strikes on the aggressor's military infrastructure.  

Stepan Haftko

