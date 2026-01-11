Drones attacked Russian Voronezh overnight, local authorities report damage

On the night of January 11, Russian Voronezh was attacked by drones. According to local authorities, 17 drones were allegedly shot down or suppressed by electronic warfare systems over the city and region. As a result of falling debris, damage to residential buildings was recorded. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev reported that UAV debris damaged facades and glazing in three apartment buildings, as well as in a new building. A fire broke out in one of the apartments, which rescuers have already extinguished.

Four injured people are known to have been hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.

The Russian side traditionally blames the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the attack. This incident occurred against the backdrop of a massive launch of Russian drones on Ukrainian cities that same night. Official Kyiv usually does not comment on strikes on targets in the Russian Federation, but emphasizes the right to launch retaliatory strikes on the aggressor's military infrastructure.

Air defense forces neutralized 125 enemy drones during the Russian night attack on January 11