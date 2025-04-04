$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12690 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22284 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61123 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207808 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119362 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386726 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307115 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213139 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243909 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254951 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ukrainian Armed Forces regain position near Novohrodivka in Donetsk region - DeepState

Ukrainian troops regained the position near Novohrodivka in Donetsk region. Heavy fighting continues near Novoivanivka in the Suzhansk district of the Russian Federation, the enemy has advanced near the borders and the sleeper.

War • October 13, 01:06 AM • 26604 views

Illegal Starlink terminals help Russia in its war against Ukraine - The Washington Post

The Russian military is massively using illegally obtained Starlink terminals to improve coordination of attacks on Ukrainian positions. This has helped the Russian military to narrow the technological gap.

War • October 12, 11:22 PM • 44107 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces blow up occupants in Pokrovsk sector using Ukrainian Ratel S drone

Soldiers of the 25th Airborne Brigade used the Ratel S robot to eliminate more than 10 Russian soldiers in a tunnel near Novohrodivka. Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ratel S has been successfully operating at the front for over a year.

War • September 26, 03:33 PM • 26839 views

Adversary advances near Mykolayivka, Tsukuryno and in Makiivka - DeepState

According to DeepState, enemy troops have been spotted advancing in several localities on the frontline.

War • September 20, 11:46 PM • 29057 views

4 people killed in Donetsk region due to Russian attacks: situation is difficult, curfew will be tightened - Filashkin

Four people died and nine were wounded in the Donetsk region as a result of hostile shelling over the last day. Curfews have been tightened in some cities due to the difficult combat situation, particularly in the 10-kilometer zone from the frontline.

Society • August 19, 09:59 AM • 46895 views

The situation with evacuation in Donetsk region is disappointing: people do not want to leave

Evacuation of civilians in Donetsk region is progressing slowly. There are 795 children and 21,000 adults in Myrnohrad, 34 children and 2,500 adults in Selydove, and 1,500 people in Novohrodivka.

Society • August 19, 09:30 AM • 51613 views

General Staff: 145 combat engagements over the day, almost a third in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 145 combat engagements in the frontline, almost a third of which took place in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy carried out 79 air strikes and over 4,600 attacks, and Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in different directions.

War • August 19, 05:43 AM • 54536 views

110 combat engagements in the frontline, the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 110 combat engagements over the last day, with the largest number of combat engagements in the Pokrovsk sector - 33. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled most of the attacks, destroying a significant amount of enemy equipment and manpower.

War • August 18, 10:58 PM • 62856 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 46 Russian attacks in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Over the last day, 139 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The highest concentration of attacks was in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 46 enemy assault and offensive attacks.

War • August 18, 05:32 AM • 107053 views

98 combat engagements over the day: Ukrainian Armed Forces repel attacks in various sectors

There were 98 combat engagements over the day. Russia launched 3 missile strikes, 64 air strikes, and used 463 kamikaze drones. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are repelling attacks at the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman and other directions.

War • August 17, 09:21 PM • 57867 views

A strict curfew is introduced in Novogrodovka, Donetsk region

Starting August 15, Novohrodivka will have a curfew from 15:00 to 11:00. Residents will have only 4 hours a day to move around, all shops and markets will be closed, and entry to the city will be restricted.

Society • August 13, 04:48 PM • 41425 views

Occupants did not enter Toretsk, Donetsk region - RMA

The head of the Donetsk RMA said that Russian troops did not enter Toretsk, despite 14 attempts to storm the city in 24 hours. About 3,000 people remain in the city, and mandatory evacuation from the frontline areas continues.

Society • August 7, 11:38 AM • 58313 views

Donetsk region: one killed, 10 people injured, including two children, due to Russian shelling over the day

As a result of Russian shelling of 14 settlements in Donetsk region, a tractor driver was killed and 10 people, including two children, were wounded. 70 civilian objects, including 48 residential buildings, were damaged.

War • August 1, 06:36 AM • 57055 views

Donetsk region: Russian troops attack Novogrodovka in the morning, one killed and 4 wounded in 24 hours

Over the last day, 2531 attacks were registered in Donetsk region. Nine settlements were affected, 23 civilian objects, including residential buildings, schools and shops, were damaged.

War • July 31, 07:00 AM • 55778 views

Russians killed six residents of Donetsk region and wounded 22 others, including a child

Six civilians were killed and 22 others injured, including a child, as a result of massive shelling by Russian troops of 17 settlements in Donetsk region.

War • July 13, 07:16 AM • 50202 views

Donetsk region: 4 killed and 10 wounded in 24 hours due to Russian shelling, Myrnohrad came under attack at night

Russian shelling in the Donetsk region killed 4 civilians and wounded 10 others, including a child, with Myrnohrad coming under fire at night.

War • July 9, 08:05 AM • 49660 views

Russians killed 11 people, wounded 43 in Donetsk region over the past 24 hours: police show the consequences

Over the past day, Russians killed 11 and wounded 43 residents of Donetsk region, damaging 157 civilian objects, including 91 residential buildings, 9 shops, administrative buildings, a business, an educational institution, a pharmacy, a cafe, a market, a service station, vehicles and critical infrastructure in 25 settlements.

War • July 6, 07:58 AM • 52089 views

Donetsk region: Russian Federation hits Kostyantynivka with bombs at night, three killed and 24 wounded in 24 hours, including children

In the Donetsk region, 3 civilians were killed and 24 others, including 5 children, were wounded by Russian shelling over the past day; massive shelling damaged 66 civilian objects in 21 localities. One person was also wounded in the nighttime shelling of Kostyantynivka with the use of guided bombs.

War • July 5, 08:04 AM • 44711 views

Donetsk region: occupants attack Novohrodivka twice, nine people wounded

The Russian army attacked Novohrodivka in Donetsk region, injuring 9 people, including 4 children, and damaging buildings.

War • July 4, 03:25 PM • 38949 views

Invaders shelled a village in the Donetsk region: at least one person was killed and three were injured

The village came under enemy fire four times this morning-4 private houses and 4 cars were completely destroyed, 5 houses, an administrative building and other objects were damaged.

War • May 31, 03:41 PM • 39307 views

russians shell Donetsk region's settlements 10 times in 24 hours: there are casualties

Over the past day, russians shelled 10 localities in Donetsk region, wounding 5 civilians and damaging buildings, infrastructure and residential houses in Volnovakha, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts.

War • May 17, 07:47 AM • 36008 views

Russians intensify attacks on Donetsk region: over 2,660 times in one day

Russians intensified shelling of Donetsk region, firing 2,661 times and damaging 29 civilian objects, including residential buildings and an educational institution. Two civilians were killed and two were injured.

War • May 13, 07:40 AM • 34639 views

over 2 thousand times in Donetsk region in 24 hours: houses, infrastructure and power lines damaged

Russian troops fired 2,202 times at 10 settlements in Donetsk region, damaging 22 civilian objects, including residential buildings, an infrastructure facility, a business and a power line.

War • May 12, 08:20 AM • 39440 views

Russian army attacked Donetsk region almost 2000 times: the consequences are shown

Russian troops shelled Donetsk region almost 2,000 times, including 9 settlements, killing 2 civilians, wounding 3 and damaging 29 civilian objects, including 25 residential buildings.

War • May 11, 08:28 AM • 38436 views

russian army advances in Krasnohorivka, south of Pervomayske, Netaylovo and near Kolomyichyha - DeepState

Enemy forces advanced in Krasnohorivka, south of Pervomayske, Netaylove, and near Kolomyichyha. Fighting continues in many localities of Donetsk region.

War • May 10, 10:39 PM • 34404 views

Russians shelled Donetsk region almost 1900 times in one day: they fired from Smerch and Grad and hit with an air bomb

Russians shelled 19 settlements in Donetsk region 1887 times, damaging 38 civilian objects and causing casualties.

War • May 6, 08:06 AM • 32310 views

Two people killed in Russian shelling of Donetsk region

Two people, including a 12-year-old child, were killed and two others injured as a result of a Russian Grad rocket attack on the village of Memryka in Donetsk region.

Society • May 3, 12:02 AM • 104294 views

Russian troops shelled Hirnyk in Donetsk region with Uragan: two dead and six wounded reported

Russian troops shelled the town of Hirnyk in Donetsk region with Uragan systems, killing 2 people and wounding 6.

War • May 1, 02:43 PM • 30308 views

Almost all children evacuated from Donetsk region - RMA

According to the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, almost all children were evacuated from Donetsk region, with only a few remaining in Toretsk and Kurakhivka communities.

Society • May 1, 11:30 AM • 24517 views

Russians shelled Kalynove village in Donetsk region: one dead and one wounded

Russian shelling of Kalynove village in Donetsk region killed one person and wounded two others.

War • May 1, 09:34 AM • 28283 views