Ukrainian troops regained the position near Novohrodivka in Donetsk region. Heavy fighting continues near Novoivanivka in the Suzhansk district of the Russian Federation, the enemy has advanced near the borders and the sleeper.
The Russian military is massively using illegally obtained Starlink terminals to improve coordination of attacks on Ukrainian positions. This has helped the Russian military to narrow the technological gap.
Soldiers of the 25th Airborne Brigade used the Ratel S robot to eliminate more than 10 Russian soldiers in a tunnel near Novohrodivka. Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ratel S has been successfully operating at the front for over a year.
According to DeepState, enemy troops have been spotted advancing in several localities on the frontline.
Four people died and nine were wounded in the Donetsk region as a result of hostile shelling over the last day. Curfews have been tightened in some cities due to the difficult combat situation, particularly in the 10-kilometer zone from the frontline.
Evacuation of civilians in Donetsk region is progressing slowly. There are 795 children and 21,000 adults in Myrnohrad, 34 children and 2,500 adults in Selydove, and 1,500 people in Novohrodivka.
There were 145 combat engagements in the frontline, almost a third of which took place in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy carried out 79 air strikes and over 4,600 attacks, and Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in different directions.
There were 110 combat engagements over the last day, with the largest number of combat engagements in the Pokrovsk sector - 33. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled most of the attacks, destroying a significant amount of enemy equipment and manpower.
Over the last day, 139 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The highest concentration of attacks was in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 46 enemy assault and offensive attacks.
There were 98 combat engagements over the day. Russia launched 3 missile strikes, 64 air strikes, and used 463 kamikaze drones. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are repelling attacks at the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman and other directions.
Starting August 15, Novohrodivka will have a curfew from 15:00 to 11:00. Residents will have only 4 hours a day to move around, all shops and markets will be closed, and entry to the city will be restricted.
The head of the Donetsk RMA said that Russian troops did not enter Toretsk, despite 14 attempts to storm the city in 24 hours. About 3,000 people remain in the city, and mandatory evacuation from the frontline areas continues.
As a result of Russian shelling of 14 settlements in Donetsk region, a tractor driver was killed and 10 people, including two children, were wounded. 70 civilian objects, including 48 residential buildings, were damaged.
Over the last day, 2531 attacks were registered in Donetsk region. Nine settlements were affected, 23 civilian objects, including residential buildings, schools and shops, were damaged.
Six civilians were killed and 22 others injured, including a child, as a result of massive shelling by Russian troops of 17 settlements in Donetsk region.
Russian shelling in the Donetsk region killed 4 civilians and wounded 10 others, including a child, with Myrnohrad coming under fire at night.
Over the past day, Russians killed 11 and wounded 43 residents of Donetsk region, damaging 157 civilian objects, including 91 residential buildings, 9 shops, administrative buildings, a business, an educational institution, a pharmacy, a cafe, a market, a service station, vehicles and critical infrastructure in 25 settlements.
In the Donetsk region, 3 civilians were killed and 24 others, including 5 children, were wounded by Russian shelling over the past day; massive shelling damaged 66 civilian objects in 21 localities. One person was also wounded in the nighttime shelling of Kostyantynivka with the use of guided bombs.
The Russian army attacked Novohrodivka in Donetsk region, injuring 9 people, including 4 children, and damaging buildings.
The village came under enemy fire four times this morning-4 private houses and 4 cars were completely destroyed, 5 houses, an administrative building and other objects were damaged.
Over the past day, russians shelled 10 localities in Donetsk region, wounding 5 civilians and damaging buildings, infrastructure and residential houses in Volnovakha, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts.
Russians intensified shelling of Donetsk region, firing 2,661 times and damaging 29 civilian objects, including residential buildings and an educational institution. Two civilians were killed and two were injured.
Russian troops fired 2,202 times at 10 settlements in Donetsk region, damaging 22 civilian objects, including residential buildings, an infrastructure facility, a business and a power line.
Russian troops shelled Donetsk region almost 2,000 times, including 9 settlements, killing 2 civilians, wounding 3 and damaging 29 civilian objects, including 25 residential buildings.
Enemy forces advanced in Krasnohorivka, south of Pervomayske, Netaylove, and near Kolomyichyha. Fighting continues in many localities of Donetsk region.
Russians shelled 19 settlements in Donetsk region 1887 times, damaging 38 civilian objects and causing casualties.
Two people, including a 12-year-old child, were killed and two others injured as a result of a Russian Grad rocket attack on the village of Memryka in Donetsk region.
Russian troops shelled the town of Hirnyk in Donetsk region with Uragan systems, killing 2 people and wounding 6.
According to the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, almost all children were evacuated from Donetsk region, with only a few remaining in Toretsk and Kurakhivka communities.
Russian shelling of Kalynove village in Donetsk region killed one person and wounded two others.