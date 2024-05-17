russians shell Donetsk region's settlements 10 times in 24 hours: there are casualties

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
russians shell Donetsk region's settlements 10 times in 24 hours: there are casualties

russians shell Donetsk region's settlements 10 times in 24 hours: there are casualties

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35863 views

Over the past day, russians shelled 10 localities in Donetsk region, wounding 5 civilians and damaging buildings, infrastructure and residential houses in Volnovakha, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts.

The shelling in Donetsk region resulted in damage and destruction of buildings, infrastructure and injuries to civilians in several districts, including Volnovakha, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Donetsk regional state administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

In total, Russians fired 10 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 343 people evacuated from the front line, including 23 children

- Filashkin wrote.

He said that in Volnovakha district, namely in Bohoyavlenka of the Vuhledar community, one house was destroyed and five others, as well as an enterprise, were damaged.

In Pokrovsk district, in Mykhaylivka of Novohrodivka community, shelling injured five people; Kurakhove and Kurakhivka were also damaged.

In Kramatorsk district, the enemy fired at Terniv, Yampolivka and Zarichne in the Lyman community.

In the Bakhmut district, 10 private houses, two infrastructure facilities and a multi-storey building were damaged in the Chasovoyarska community, and there were also damages to housing in the Zalizne community of Toretsk and Siversk.

Recall

russian forces injured 5 civilians in Donetsk region on May 16. This brings the total number of civilians killed in the region since February 24 to 1,962, and the number of wounded to 4,895.

Almost 700 people left in the city: Head of Donetsk RMA tells about the situation in Chasovyi Yar15.05.24, 21:45 • 37714 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
novohrodivkaNovohrodivka
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
volnovakhaVolnovakha
vuhledarUgledar
siverskSiversk
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
bakhmutBakhmut
kramatorskKramatorsk

