russians shell Donetsk region's settlements 10 times in 24 hours: there are casualties

The shelling in Donetsk region resulted in damage and destruction of buildings, infrastructure and injuries to civilians in several districts, including Volnovakha, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Donetsk regional state administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

In total, Russians fired 10 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 343 people evacuated from the front line, including 23 children - Filashkin wrote.

He said that in Volnovakha district, namely in Bohoyavlenka of the Vuhledar community, one house was destroyed and five others, as well as an enterprise, were damaged.

In Pokrovsk district, in Mykhaylivka of Novohrodivka community, shelling injured five people; Kurakhove and Kurakhivka were also damaged.

In Kramatorsk district, the enemy fired at Terniv, Yampolivka and Zarichne in the Lyman community.

In the Bakhmut district, 10 private houses, two infrastructure facilities and a multi-storey building were damaged in the Chasovoyarska community, and there were also damages to housing in the Zalizne community of Toretsk and Siversk.

Recall

russian forces injured 5 civilians in Donetsk region on May 16. This brings the total number of civilians killed in the region since February 24 to 1,962, and the number of wounded to 4,895.

