Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska

At a meeting on July 15, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Olena Ivanovska as the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language. UNN reports what is known about Ivanovska, who will replace Taras Kremin in this position.

Details

As reported by UNN, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Olena Ivanovska to the position of Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language.

Olena Ivanovska is a Ukrainian folklorist, professor at the Department of Folklore Studies of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, and deputy director of the Institute of Philology of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv for educational work.

She graduated from the Faculty of Philology in 1990, and from the postgraduate studies of the Department of Folklore Studies of Kyiv University in 1995.

In 1996, she defended her Ph.D. thesis "Folkloristic Activity of Hanna Barvinok", and in 2007, her doctoral thesis "Subject-Image System of Folklore: Categorical Aspect".

Since 2005, she has been working at KNU. Author of about 100 scientific works, including 17 scientific and methodological works, textbooks, a textbook and curricula on the methodology of teaching folklore, ethnopedagogy, Ukrainian ethnography, customary law, Ukrainian folk art, and theory of folklore.

Addition

The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language is an official who protects the status of the Ukrainian language as the state language, as well as the right of citizens to use it in all spheres of public life and throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The position of Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language was created by the law "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language", which came into force on July 16, 2019.

Since July 8, 2020, Taras Kremin has held the position of language ombudsman. On July 2 of this year, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Kremin from his position. The decision came into force on July 8.

It should be noted that in June, activists published an appeal calling for the re-appointment of Taras Kremin to the position of language ombudsman. Activists criticized Ivanovska's candidacy because she allegedly does not meet the requirements of the law, as she has no experience in human rights activities or protecting the state language.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated that he had nominated Olena Ivanovska, a professor at Kyiv National University, for the position of language ombudsman. Lubinets noted that Taras Kremin must leave in accordance with the legislation of our state.

