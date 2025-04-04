Catering services for cadets of two military institutes will cost UAH 45 million - the State Defense Ministry has signed contracts for the second quarter

The state logistics operator has signed contracts worth UAH 45. 2 million for catering services for cadets of military institutes of the National Aviation University and Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv for the second quarter of 2024, with savings of 24% and 23% compared to pre-war prices.