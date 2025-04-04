Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5144 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 12904 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54925 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196832 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113800 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375911 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300707 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212327 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243432 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254731 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117223 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 196834 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 375913 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247214 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300710 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10169 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34385 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62764 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48837 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119173 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv

News by theme

Rector of Kyiv National University dismissed Professor Mykyta Vasylenko because of his statements

The management of the Shevchenko National University of Kyiv has fired Professor Mykyta Vasylenko because of his statements about Ukrainian women “hungry” for sex. The decision is based on the conclusions of the Academic Council and violations of the University's Ethics Code.

Society • December 27, 04:56 PM • 24336 views

Rector of Kyiv National University: Professor Vasylenko will be dismissed “in the coming days”

The rector of the Kyiv National University announced the upcoming dismissal of Professor Mykyta Vasylenko due to violation of the code of ethics. The Commission recognized his statements about “hungry Ukrainian women” as unethical.

Society • December 26, 03:07 PM • 19212 views

Professor Vasylenko may be fired: KNU rector reacts to joke about “hungry Ukrainian women”

The rector of the Kyiv National University initiated a review of the case of Professor Mykyta Vasylenko because of his statements about “Ukrainian women hungry for sex. ” The Ethics Commission may decide to dismiss the professor on December 26.

Society • December 24, 11:21 PM • 18792 views

KNU professor's pro-Russian remarks: university initiates proceedings

The Kyiv National University has initiated proceedings against Professor Mykyta Vasylenko over his pro-Russian statements. The Ethics Commission will analyze the situation and make appropriate decisions in accordance with the law.

Society • December 24, 01:10 PM • 13257 views

Students of Shevchenko National University of Kyiv demand dismissal of Professor Vasylenko

The student parliament of the Institute of Journalism of the Kyiv National University refused to cooperate with the administration until Professor Vasylenko was dismissed. The reason was his pro-Russian and sexist statements about peacekeepers and Ukrainian women.

Society • December 23, 09:26 PM • 16275 views

Managing ARMA is easy if you have a gold medal: Head of the Agency Duma tells how she became an expert in asset recovery

Olena Duma, the head of ARMA, denies the accusation that she lacks the experience to lead the agency. She cites her gold medal, law degree and work experience.

Politics • October 21, 08:37 AM • 13990 views

Former CEO of Central GOK found dead in Kryvyi Rih - media

The body of Dmytro Shevchyk, former CEO of Central Mining and Processing Plant and a candidate for mayor, is found in Kryvyi Rih. Shevchik was found dead on October 8.

Society • October 8, 12:11 PM • 11245 views

Myronivka museum workers digitize ancient clothes of their region's inhabitants

The Myronivka Museum of Local Lore is implementing a project to digitize traditional clothing from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. About 40 samples of clothing and 50 interior items from 20 villages of the community have been collected.

Society • September 26, 11:01 AM • 14155 views

Oleksandr Syrsky and Oksana Zabuzhko became honorary citizens of Kyiv

The Kyiv City Council has awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Kyiv to 15 prominent Kyiv residents. Among the honorees are Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, writer Oksana Zabuzhko and other prominent figures in culture, science and military affairs.

Culture • September 19, 03:18 PM • 20078 views

Bread and bakery products for the Armed Forces for more than UAH 450 million - DOT signed direct contracts with 8 producers

"The State Logistics Operator has signed contracts worth UAH 458 million with 8 Ukrainian producers to supply fresh bread and bakery products separately from the food catalog for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

War • April 15, 11:55 AM • 17715 views

Catering services for cadets of two military institutes will cost UAH 45 million - the State Defense Ministry has signed contracts for the second quarter

The state logistics operator has signed contracts worth UAH 45. 2 million for catering services for cadets of military institutes of the National Aviation University and Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv for the second quarter of 2024, with savings of 24% and 23% compared to pre-war prices.

Economy • April 4, 02:55 PM • 30296 views

A 22-year-old cameraman Oles Samchuk died in the war

Oles Samchuk, a 22-year-old cameraman who graduated from university last year and served in aerial reconnaissance under the call sign Karkade, was killed during an enemy shelling in the Donetsk sector on March 11, a few days before his planned wedding.

Society • March 15, 06:27 PM • 51648 views

russia has increased spending on information warfare against Ukraine - Ukrainian troops representative

This year, russia has allocated record funding for information warfare and operations against Ukraine, including disinformation campaigns, paid-for articles, and efforts to prevent Ukraine from obtaining weapons.

War • March 10, 01:55 PM • 89493 views

Shevchenko Prize 2024: winners announced

President Zelenskyy has approved the list of winners of the prestigious Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine for 2024, recognizing artists, poets, journalists, composers, and theater figures for their outstanding contribution to the development of culture.

Culture • March 9, 01:52 PM • 32698 views

Europe's oldest Livingston palm tree blooms in the capital's botanical garden

In the Kyiv greenhouse of the Fomin Botanical Garden, a 200-year-old Livingston palm tree, which is the oldest representative of its species in Europe, has blossomed.

Culture • February 22, 10:59 AM • 35503 views

A Ukrainian woman may represent Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Ukrainian singer Maria Sur has reached the finals of the Swedish Melodifestivalen contest with her song "When I'm Gone" and may represent Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

Culture • February 12, 03:39 PM • 22027 views

Maryna Bezrukova appointed head of the Defense Procurement Agency

Maryna Bezrukova has been appointed Director of the Defense Procurement Agency of Ukraine. This is the first step in reforming the agency in line with NATO standards and preventing corruption in defense procurement.

War • January 29, 09:12 AM • 19882 views