The management of the Shevchenko National University of Kyiv has fired Professor Mykyta Vasylenko because of his statements about Ukrainian women “hungry” for sex. The decision is based on the conclusions of the Academic Council and violations of the University's Ethics Code.
Olena Duma, the head of ARMA, denies the accusation that she lacks the experience to lead the agency. She cites her gold medal, law degree and work experience.
The body of Dmytro Shevchyk, former CEO of Central Mining and Processing Plant and a candidate for mayor, is found in Kryvyi Rih. Shevchik was found dead on October 8.
The Myronivka Museum of Local Lore is implementing a project to digitize traditional clothing from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. About 40 samples of clothing and 50 interior items from 20 villages of the community have been collected.
The Kyiv City Council has awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Kyiv to 15 prominent Kyiv residents. Among the honorees are Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, writer Oksana Zabuzhko and other prominent figures in culture, science and military affairs.
"The State Logistics Operator has signed contracts worth UAH 458 million with 8 Ukrainian producers to supply fresh bread and bakery products separately from the food catalog for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The state logistics operator has signed contracts worth UAH 45. 2 million for catering services for cadets of military institutes of the National Aviation University and Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv for the second quarter of 2024, with savings of 24% and 23% compared to pre-war prices.
Oles Samchuk, a 22-year-old cameraman who graduated from university last year and served in aerial reconnaissance under the call sign Karkade, was killed during an enemy shelling in the Donetsk sector on March 11, a few days before his planned wedding.
This year, russia has allocated record funding for information warfare and operations against Ukraine, including disinformation campaigns, paid-for articles, and efforts to prevent Ukraine from obtaining weapons.
President Zelenskyy has approved the list of winners of the prestigious Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine for 2024, recognizing artists, poets, journalists, composers, and theater figures for their outstanding contribution to the development of culture.
In the Kyiv greenhouse of the Fomin Botanical Garden, a 200-year-old Livingston palm tree, which is the oldest representative of its species in Europe, has blossomed.
Ukrainian singer Maria Sur has reached the finals of the Swedish Melodifestivalen contest with her song "When I'm Gone" and may represent Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.
Maryna Bezrukova has been appointed Director of the Defense Procurement Agency of Ukraine. This is the first step in reforming the agency in line with NATO standards and preventing corruption in defense procurement.