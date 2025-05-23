In Norway, a 135-meter cargo ship dropped anchor in a man's yard
In Norway, the 135-meter container ship NCL Salten crashed into the yard of a private house. The owner woke up to a call from a neighbor who watched the ship heading for the shore.
A man in Norway woke up in the morning to find a huge 135-meter container ship in his yard. The ship ran aground and crashed into the front yard of his private house. This is reported by the BBC, reports UNN.
The 135-meter ship crashed into the coastline just a few meters from Johan Helberg's house in the small town of Byneset, near Trondheim, at approximately 05:00 local time on Thursday.
The owner of the house was warned about the surprise from the sea by his neighbor, who panicked while watching the ship heading straight for the shore.
The doorbell rang at a time when I don't like to open it. I went to the window and was very surprised to see a large ship. I had to bend my neck to see its top
He added that he did not hear it happen and the seen picture was a complete surprise for him.
It was so surreal. Another five meters to the south and it would be in the bedroom. I didn't hear anything and didn't even assume that this could happen
His neighbor Jostein Jörgensen said that he woke up from the noise of the ship, which was heading to the shore at full speed, and ran to Helberg's house.
I was sure he was already outside, but no, there were no signs of life. The yard was empty and the house was closed. I rang the doorbell many times, but there was no reaction. And only when I called, I managed to contact him
The cargo ship NCL Salten, flying the flag of Cyprus, had 16 people on board and was heading southwest through the Trondheim Fjord to Orkanger, but deviated from its course.
As a result of the incident, no one was injured. It is unknown what caused the accident, and Norwegian police are reportedly investigating.
