The captain of "Solong", involved in the collision of ships in the North Sea, turned out to be a citizen of Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The captain of the container ship "Solong" was detained on suspicion of involvement in the collision of ships in the North Sea. He turned out to be a citizen of Russia, the investigation is ongoing.
After the collision of two ships off the British coast, the investigation is trying to find out how it could have happened.
UNN reports with reference to Sky TG24 and BBC.
The captain of the container ship Solong, which had an accident in the North Sea, is a citizen of russia
Police detained a 59-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by negligence. The German shipping company Ernst Russ confirmed to the BBC that the arrested man is the captain of the container ship "Solong". According to Ernst Russ, the rest of the crew consisted of citizens of Russia and the Philippines.
Currently, the detained captain of the cargo ship "Solong" and the entire crew are cooperating with the investigation, said a representative of the shipowner, according to media reports.
Investigators previously reported that a criminal investigation has been launched into the causes of the collision of the ships Stena Immaculate and Solong off the coast of East Yorkshire on Monday and are cooperating with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
Let us remind you
A tanker and a cargo ship collided off the coast of East Yorkshire, and both ships caught fire. Officials from the United States, Portugal and the United Kingdom are working together after the accident in the North Sea, which led to the burning of two ships.
