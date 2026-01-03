Drone attack in Kyiv region: damage reported in Obukhiv district

In the Obukhiv district of Kyiv Oblast, there is damage as a result of a Russian drone attack on the night of January 3. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, at night, Russia again launched a drone attack on settlements in Kyiv Oblast. Air defense forces were operating in the region. Enemy targets were shot down.

There are no casualties among the population. No critical infrastructure facilities were hit.

At the same time, Kalashnyk noted, damage to two private houses, a garage, and two cars was recorded in the Obukhiv district. Windows were broken in the houses, and facades and roofs were damaged.

All relevant operational services are working on the spot, recording the consequences of the enemy attack, added the head of the regional state administration.

