Drone attack in Kyiv region: damage reported in Obukhiv district

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
January 2, 04:10 PM • 17181 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 32192 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 37688 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 56226 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 34182 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 66913 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 95132 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 66497 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 59884 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 202220 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.6m/s
80%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Most Poles do not believe the war in Ukraine will end by 2026 - pollJanuary 2, 09:59 PM • 7672 views
Mykolaiv attacked by drones: at least three explosionsJanuary 2, 11:39 PM • 4376 views
In the pursuit of birth rate: China reinstated tax on contraceptivesJanuary 3, 12:15 AM • 4018 views
Occupiers concealed water crisis in Donetsk region, promoting New Year holidays - Center for Countering DisinformationJanuary 3, 01:34 AM • 10021 views
Continuation of the war is beneficial for Putin, which irritates Trump - Politico05:40 AM • 6142 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 32933 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 52063 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 67749 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 202220 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 121161 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 39548 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 49933 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 49621 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 121161 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 46916 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
The Diplomat

Drone attack in Kyiv region: damage reported in Obukhiv district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

In the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region, two private houses, a garage, and two cars were damaged as a result of a night drone attack on January 3. There were no casualties among the population, and critical infrastructure facilities were not affected.

Drone attack in Kyiv region: damage reported in Obukhiv district

In the Obukhiv district of Kyiv Oblast, there is damage as a result of a Russian drone attack on the night of January 3. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, at night, Russia again launched a drone attack on settlements in Kyiv Oblast. Air defense forces were operating in the region. Enemy targets were shot down.

There are no casualties among the population. No critical infrastructure facilities were hit.

At the same time, Kalashnyk noted, damage to two private houses, a garage, and two cars was recorded in the Obukhiv district. Windows were broken in the houses, and facades and roofs were damaged.

All relevant operational services are working on the spot, recording the consequences of the enemy attack, added the head of the regional state administration.

116 combat engagements recorded at the front on January 2: General Staff maps03.01.26, 08:39 • 1244 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Real estate
Technology
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast