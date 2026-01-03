116 combat engagements recorded at the front on January 2: General Staff maps

On January 2, 116 combat engagements were recorded at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack with two missiles, 57 air strikes using 153 guided aerial bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements.

6358 kamikaze drone attacks were recorded, the enemy carried out 3223 shellings. The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Kolomiytsi, Dnipropetrovsk region; Zaliznychne, Verkhnya Tersa, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Rizdvyanka, Dolynka, Novoandriivka, Magdalynivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolaivka, Kherson region.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel and two other important enemy objects. - the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched three air strikes yesterday, using four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 77 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders six times, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Hrabovske, Starytsia, Prylipka and in the direction of Izbytske.

In the Kupiansk direction, two enemy attacks took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Petropavlivka and in the direction of Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks. They tried to penetrate our defense in the areas of the settlements of Drobycheve, Lyman, Zarichne, Stavky, Torske, Yampil.

In the Sloviansk direction, during yesterday, our defenders stopped five attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Siversk, Zakitne and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out one attack in the area of Minkivka, and was repelled.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Mykolaipillia, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 26 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Filiia, Dachne and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 10 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrograf, Vyshneve, Zlagoda and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 20 attacks by the occupiers in the area of Huliaipole and in the direction of Dobropillia and Zelene.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invader attacked the positions of our units three times in the areas of Plavni and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

In total, yesterday, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 750 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized three tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 24 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher, 539 unmanned aerial vehicles and 101 units of enemy automotive equipment.

