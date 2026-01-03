$42.170.18
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential Office
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OP
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use it
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Continuation of the war is beneficial for Putin, which irritates Trump - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Vladimir Putin remains steadfast in his maximalist demands, despite Western sanctions and Ukrainian drone strikes. His stubbornness has frustrated Trump, who believed a deal was possible.

Despite all the talk about Western sanctions destroying the Russian economy and forcing the Kremlin to surrender, Vladimir Putin remains unyielding. This is reported by Politico, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that regardless of the carnage on the front lines or the queues of Russians for gas due to Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries, Putin remains "persistent in fulfilling his maximalist demands." Meanwhile, there are domestic political constraints on what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can agree to without causing a public backlash.

Nevertheless, (US President Donald) Trump often tends to think that a deal is possible. After a summit with Putin in Alaska, Trump... explained to French President Emmanuel Macron that, in his opinion, Putin actually wants to "make a deal for me." "I think he wants to make a deal with me. Do you understand that? As crazy as it sounds."

– Trump said then.

The publication indicates that the Russian leader's stubbornness frustrated Trump, and he occasionally wondered if he was being played.

The Russian leader skillfully chooses moments for contacts, including a two-hour phone conversation when the Kremlin spoke of a possible summit simultaneously with Trump's admission of the option of transferring Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.

- the authors write.

They add that, perhaps, the continuation of the war is beneficial for Putin - it further strains European countries that are experiencing financial shortages, undermines the unity of the transatlantic alliance, and distracts the West from other global challenges.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that he "will resolve the issue by military means if Ukraine does not seek peace."

Almost half of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions on the war in Ukraine - poll

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy