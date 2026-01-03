Despite all the talk about Western sanctions destroying the Russian economy and forcing the Kremlin to surrender, Vladimir Putin remains unyielding. This is reported by Politico, informs UNN.

It is noted that regardless of the carnage on the front lines or the queues of Russians for gas due to Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries, Putin remains "persistent in fulfilling his maximalist demands." Meanwhile, there are domestic political constraints on what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can agree to without causing a public backlash.

Nevertheless, (US President Donald) Trump often tends to think that a deal is possible. After a summit with Putin in Alaska, Trump... explained to French President Emmanuel Macron that, in his opinion, Putin actually wants to "make a deal for me." "I think he wants to make a deal with me. Do you understand that? As crazy as it sounds." – Trump said then.

The publication indicates that the Russian leader's stubbornness frustrated Trump, and he occasionally wondered if he was being played.

The Russian leader skillfully chooses moments for contacts, including a two-hour phone conversation when the Kremlin spoke of a possible summit simultaneously with Trump's admission of the option of transferring Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine. - the authors write.

They add that, perhaps, the continuation of the war is beneficial for Putin - it further strains European countries that are experiencing financial shortages, undermines the unity of the transatlantic alliance, and distracts the West from other global challenges.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that he "will resolve the issue by military means if Ukraine does not seek peace."

