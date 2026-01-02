Almost half of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions on the war in Ukraine - poll

Almost half of Americans disapprove of US President Donald Trump's actions regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine. This is evidenced by the results of a poll by The Economist/YouGov, UNN reports with reference to The Hill.

Details

Thus, when asked "how Donald Trump is handling the situation with Russia and Ukraine," 49 percent of respondents said they "generally disapprove" and "strongly disapprove." At the same time, 30 percent of respondents noted that they partially or fully approve of the US President's actions.

The publication reminds that in the first year of Trump's second term, his administration persistently sought to end the war in Ukraine, but without much success.

Reference

The Economist/YouGov poll was conducted on December 26-29, with 1,550 respondents participating. Its margin of error is 3.6 percentage points.

