How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advice
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespread
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

Pediatrician Marta Kopan explains how to properly act when a child has a high fever, emphasizing the importance of undressing and sufficient fluid intake. She also advises when to give antipyretics and in which cases to call an ambulance.

How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice

Fever in a child is one of the most common causes of panic among parents. Marta Kopan, head of the catamnestic observation unit at maternity hospital No. 2, pediatrician, told a UNN journalist more about why you should not wrap a child during a fever, when to give antipyretics, and in what cases you should really seek emergency help.

How to bring down a child's high fever at home

A rise in temperature is a natural reaction of the body to a viral or bacterial infection, and the biggest mistake parents make, according to the doctor, is to actively "warm up" the child when they are shivering, because at this moment the core body temperature rises, and the body, on the contrary, needs the ability to radiate heat into the environment.

"When a child says they are cold during a fever, they start to be wrapped up. But if you create a 'thermos' around them with blankets and warm clothes, the heat will not be able to radiate into the environment. The core body temperature will continue to rise.

If a child's forehead is hot and their limbs are cold, and the temperature continues to rise, this is a sign of vascular spasm, and such a child should be undressed, but at the same time, their limbs should be warmed to equalize the temperature," emphasizes doctor Marta.

Marta Kopan advises ensuring comfortable temperature and humidity in the room during illness.

A child whose body temperature has risen above normal should be:

  • first of all, undressed completely to facilitate heat transfer and the diaper must be removed (in children in the first years of life, it covers 20-30% of the body surface);
    • start giving them anything the child agrees to drink;
      • do not raise the room temperature.

        If possible, a warm shower or bathing in water at the child's usual temperature will help.

        Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI24.02.26, 18:08 • 19560 views

        A warm, moist body radiates heat much better than a dry one. You can put the child in the bath or go into the shower with them to be nearby and monitor their condition. If they categorically refuse, warm their hands and feet, and apply cold to the areas where large blood vessels pass. This is safe if done wisely and for a short time

        - says the pediatrician.

        When to give a child antipyretics. A separate topic is antipyretics. The pediatrician emphasizes: you should focus not on the number on the thermometer, but on the child's well-being. If the child is active and feels good, even at 38.5°C, there is no need to rush with medication.

        We give paracetamol or ibuprofen not to "bring down the number," but to improve the condition. If at 37.6 the child is unwell and sluggish, moaning, refusing to drink, then the drug can be given. If at 39 they are jumping and playing, it is enough to undress them, give them drinks, and observe them.

        - says Marta Kopan.

        How to improve a child's condition with a high fever

        Also, Marta Kopan emphasizes a critical mistake regarding insufficient fluid intake. Without enough fluid, the body will not be able to effectively dissipate heat. In addition, during illness, the volume of fluid consumed is important, not the "idealness" of the drink.

        Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment24.02.26, 11:05 • 81076 views

        Ideally - water. But when a child is sick, it is important for us that they drink at all. If they agree to compote, fruit drink, tea, or even a sweet drink - it's better than nothing. Any method - a straw, small sips - the main thing is that the liquid comes in regularly.

        - emphasizes the doctor.

        In what cases should an ambulance be called for a child?

        The pediatrician also warns against unfounded calls for an ambulance. High fever itself is not a cause for panic if the child is conscious, drinking, and responding to parents.

        It is impossible to die from a viral fever if parents act correctly. Overheating, dehydration, and ignoring the condition are dangerous. An ambulance should be called if consciousness is impaired, there are real seizures, the child is unresponsive, or the temperature does not decrease after adequate actions.

        - emphasizes Marta Kopan.

        Separately, the doctor mentions febrile seizures. They can look frightening, but often do not pose a long-term threat. At the same time, it is important to distinguish them from dangerous neurological conditions. READ ALSO: "20% of children consume electronic cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers

        "20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers08.12.25, 11:33 • 20932 views

        If the twitching stops when you fix the limb, then these are not epileptic seizures. But if the limb continues to contract despite being held, this is a reason to seek immediate medical attention. In any case, the main thing is to remain calm and act consistently.

        - explains the specialist.

        Marta Kopan concludes: fever is the body's ally in fighting infection. It helps produce protective substances and activates the immune response, while the worst thing adults can do is panic.

        You don't have to be afraid of temperature. You have to be afraid of ill-considered actions. Undress, give drinks, ensure heat transfer, and observe the condition - this is the basic algorithm. And remember: we are treating not the number on the thermometer, but the child.

        - emphasizes Marta Kopan.

        ATTENTION! The material is for informational purposes only. If you or your loved ones are concerned about health problems, consult a doctor.

        Alla Kiosak

        Health