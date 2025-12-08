$42.060.13
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 912 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
09:30 AM • 1830 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 12502 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
06:59 AM • 10005 views
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
December 7, 05:16 PM • 22401 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 34989 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 31773 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 35596 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 57582 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Kramatorsk left without electricity after three strikes by Russian troopsDecember 8, 01:04 AM • 10151 views
Enemy UAV exploded near a high-rise building in Chernihiv, there are woundedPhotoDecember 8, 01:35 AM • 6670 views
Trump disappointed that Zelenskyy "did not familiarize himself" with the American "peace plan"December 8, 02:06 AM • 17564 views
Kovalenko: footage of dead Russians near Pokrovsk indicates the ineffectiveness of numerical superiority in war04:16 AM • 17352 views
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MP08:22 AM • 3664 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 12499 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 61975 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 71406 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 82789 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 104189 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 12499 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 47678 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 58119 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 59076 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 73143 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

Among Ukrainian children, the statistics of tobacco product use are rapidly increasing, and cases of toxic nicotine poisoning are being recorded. New products, such as e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches, attract teenagers, and the amount of nicotine in them often exceeds the declared amount.

"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
Photo: freepik

Among Ukrainian children and youth, the statistics of tobacco product consumption are rapidly growing. Doctors are recording not only the spread of electronic cigarettes, snus, and nicotine pouches, but also cases of toxic nicotine poisoning. This was reported by Otto Stoika, Candidate of Medical Sciences, doctor at the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and public health expert, according to UNN.

Details

According to the doctor, children are becoming the main group of consumers of new tobacco and nicotine products – electronic cigarettes, heated tobacco products, nicotine pouches, and snus.

We are concerned, as doctors who constantly deal with the consequences, most often, unfortunately, of this consumption, because children are the biggest consumers of new tobacco and nicotine products.

- emphasized Otto Stoika.

Adolescents are especially attracted to products without a strong odor, which are easy to conceal. This, according to the doctor, makes them more dangerous for children and contributes to the rapid formation of addiction.

And the statistics, unfortunately, are growing. More children are already consuming electronic cigarettes than regular cigarettes. 20% of children consume electronic cigarettes, and regular cigarettes - 18%. That is, let's say, the spread is greater.

- says the doctor.

Also, nicotine pouches cause particular concern among doctors: 3% of children already use them, while among adults this figure is only 0.3%, says Otto Stoika. And such statistics already have consequences: the doctor reported cases of toxic nicotine poisoning in children caused by uncontrolled use of such products.

In addition, the doctor claims that, according to laboratory studies, including those by the American FBI, the actual amount of nicotine in these products often significantly exceeds that indicated by manufacturers – from 4 to 50 mg or more in one pouch, which is equivalent to more than two packs of cigarettes.

Recall

Cardiothoracic surgeon Stanislav Fanta spoke about the dangers of energy drinks for adolescents, which cause stress on the cardiovascular system, dehydration, and the risk of blood clot formation. A legislative loophole allows minors to freely purchase these drinks, leading to heart attacks and the development of diabetes.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyHealthNews of the World