As a result of the Russian attack, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions are without power - Ministry of Energy

Details

A massive Russian attack on Ukraine's energy system has been ongoing since night. As a result, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions were left without power. As soon as the security situation allows, rescuers and energy workers will begin to eliminate the consequences of the attack in order to restore electricity supply in the regions. - the statement says.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of December 27, almost a third of Kyiv is currently without heat supply.