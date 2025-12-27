As a result of the Russian attack, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions are without power - Ministry of Energy

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
07:13 AM • 3366 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: strikes on high-rise buildings, dormitory and DEPOT, 11 injuredPhoto
06:01 AM • 9936 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 20941 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 51709 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 36156 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 40630 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 53945 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 28801 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 22547 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 20060 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
4.7m/s
78%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Explosion rocks Kyiv amid ballistic missile threat: what is knownDecember 26, 11:50 PM • 14988 views
Russia launched a large number of drones at UkraineDecember 27, 12:49 AM • 13955 views
New Year: NBU determined the working schedule of the banking system for the holidayDecember 27, 01:32 AM • 13044 views
Ukrainians generated over half a million gun permits via Diia - Ministry of Internal Affairs02:27 AM • 15618 views
Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayor05:42 AM • 11931 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 24610 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 51709 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 25360 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 53945 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 51517 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Karoline Leavitt
Kash Patel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhoto07:40 AM • 1472 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 24610 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 13690 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 13349 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 15081 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Heating

As a result of the Russian attack, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions are without power - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of December 27, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions are without power. Rescuers and energy workers will begin to eliminate the consequences as soon as the security situation allows.

As a result of the Russian attack, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions are without power - Ministry of Energy

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of December 27, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions were left without power. Rescuers and energy workers will begin to eliminate the consequences of the attack as soon as the security situation allows. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, according to UNN.

Details

A massive Russian attack on Ukraine's energy system has been ongoing since night. As a result, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions were left without power. As soon as the security situation allows, rescuers and energy workers will begin to eliminate the consequences of the attack in order to restore electricity supply in the regions.

- the statement says.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of December 27, almost a third of Kyiv is currently without heat supply.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv