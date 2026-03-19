Orban at the EU summit refused to unblock 90 billion euros for Ukraine and denied any connection with the elections - Politico

EU leaders at the summit failed to convince Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to compromise on the issue of a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, and Orbán stated that blocking the loan to Ukraine is not related to elections, Politico reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to four diplomats and officials, "EU leaders failed to convince Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to drop his opposition to a €90 billion loan to fund Ukraine's war effort."

"A 90-minute discussion of the loan failed to create a clear path to an agreement," according to four diplomats and officials.

According to one diplomat, European Council President António Costa sharply criticized Orbán's behavior as "unacceptable" and a violation of the terms of cooperation that underpin the EU. Costa noted that no leader had ever before crossed "this red line."

Costa called Orban's behavior "unacceptable" amid the blocking of €90 billion for Ukraine

Speaking at the meeting, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán dismissed suggestions that his blocking of the approval of a €90 billion loan to Ukraine was related to upcoming elections, calling it "absolutely unfounded," said an official familiar with the negotiations who wished to remain anonymous.

Orbán accused his fellow leaders of caring more about Ukraine than Hungary and stated that it was an "existential issue" for Budapest.

Hungary stated that it had kept its word, as the Druzhba gas pipeline was functioning at the time the decision was made in December regarding the loan to Ukraine.

Naftogaz presented to EU partners a plan for the restoration of "Druzhba" at a meeting with the technical working group

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke at the summit, who, as reported by RFE/RL editor Rikard Jozwiak, "in his address to EU leaders did not attack or even mention Orbán, nor did he talk about Ukraine's EU membership in 2027." "This is clearly a balanced speech amidst all the recent political speculation," Jozwiak pointed out on X.