Naftogaz presented to EU partners a plan for the restoration of "Druzhba" at a meeting with the technical working group

NAC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" reported that together with the Deputy EU Ambassador to Ukraine, they met with the technical working group and informed partners about the consequences of the Russian attack on the infrastructure of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline, as well as the plan for its restoration, as stated by Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NAC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", writes UNN.

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"Naftogaz Group appreciates the EU's offer of financial and technical assistance for the reconstruction of the infrastructure assets of the Brody pumping station in accordance with the best European engineering and safety standards and to counter repeated terrorist attacks," Koretsky wrote on Wednesday evening on social media.

Together with Deputy EU Ambassador Gediminas Navickas, we met with the technical working group. Together with the management of Ukrtransnafta, we thoroughly informed our partners about the consequences of the Russian attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline infrastructure. We reported on the current state of affairs and presented a systematic reconstruction plan. We outlined the next joint actions. - said the head of Naftogaz.

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As Politico reported, "the EU technical team has already arrived in Ukraine and is awaiting permission from the Security Service to inspect the pipeline and assess the extent of the damage and the timeline for repairs."

Last week, the EU offered to send a mission to inspect the oil pipeline, and Ukraine accepted the EU's offer of technical support and funding to restore oil supplies through the damaged pipeline.

Hungary and Slovakia have been cut off from Russian oil supplies via "Druzhba" since late January after a Russian strike.

Hungary and Slovakia, the only EU countries still importing Russian oil, have accused Ukraine of deliberately delaying the restoration of oil flows for political reasons.

As Reuters notes, EU leaders were expected to pressure Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at a summit on Thursday to stop blocking a €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine.