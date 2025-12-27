Consequences of the attack on Kyiv: one person killed, number of injured rose to 27 - SES

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has released updated data on the massive combined attack on the capital. As a result of the shelling, one person died and 27 were injured, including two children. Rescue operations are ongoing in several districts of the city simultaneously. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In the Dniprovskyi district, several residential high-rise buildings were hit. The fire in a 25-story building has been extinguished, and rescuers are currently dismantling emergency structures. Firefighters also extinguished a fire in an administrative building.

In the Darnytskyi district, a UAV hit residential and private buildings. In the private sector, two two-story houses were on fire. 68 low-mobility people were evacuated from a nearby nursing home. A 24-story building was also damaged; the fire is being extinguished between the 12th and technical floors.

Situation in other districts of the capital

In the Desnianskyi district, after a drone hit a nine-story building, a fire broke out, which has already been extinguished. In the Obolonskyi district, debris hit a three-story private house, where work is currently underway to clear the rubble.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a 10-story building is on fire as a result of a UAV strike. Rescuers continue to search for people who may be under the rubble or in smoke-filled premises.

