Night attack on Kyiv region: strikes on high-rise buildings, dormitory and DEPOT, 11 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

The Russian army attacked Kyiv and the region with missiles and drones, causing destruction in residential areas and industrial facilities. Eight people were injured, including a 16-year-old child; a private house was destroyed and high-rise buildings were damaged.

Night attack on Kyiv region: strikes on high-rise buildings, dormitory and DEPOT, 11 injured

The Russian army attacked Kyiv and the region throughout the night with missiles and drones, causing large-scale destruction in residential areas and industrial facilities. This was reported by rescuers, city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, and head of the MVA Tymur Tkachenko, UNN writes.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Vyshhorod, Boryspil, Bila Tserkva, Bucha, and Obukhiv districts came under fire. In the Vyshhorod district, a private house was destroyed as a result of a missile strike.

Rescuers pulled one person from under the rubble and handed them over to medics. All emergency services and psychologists continue to work at the impact sites.

Destruction of the residential sector in the capital

Damage to objects in seven districts has been recorded in Kyiv. The mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported direct hits by UAVs on high-rise buildings.

In the Darnytskyi district, where a UAV hit a 24-story building, the 24th and technical floors were partially destroyed. There are currently no casualties. Currently, 8 people have been injured in the capital as a result of the enemy attack. Five of them were hospitalized by medics. In the Darnytskyi district, cars are burning as a result of falling debris. In the Dniprovskyi district, where a UAV hit an 18-story building, there is a fire on the third floor. A person may be under the rubble on the fifth floor. In the Dniprovskyi district, there was a hit on the DEPOT 

– Klitschko noted.

A hit was also recorded in the Solomianskyi district, where the strike hit the 9th floor of a dormitory of one of the higher educational institutions.

In the Desnianskyi district, a nine-story building was damaged, and in Shevchenkivskyi – a fire broke out on the 10th floor of a residential building.

Casualties and current situation

According to the head of the Kyiv MVA, Tymur Tkachenko, the number of casualties in the capital has increased to eight people, including a 16-year-old child.

The Russian terrorist attack on the capital has been going on almost all night. Currently, we have a number of locations in 7 districts of Kyiv that have suffered from enemy shelling. I urge you to stay in shelters until the air raid alert is over! 

– Tkachenko reported.

In addition to residential buildings, garage cooperatives and the private sector were damaged, and several cars burned down. Firefighting and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

This attack was one of the most dispersed in terms of the number of affected areas of the capital simultaneously, as emergency calls came from almost all parts of the city within one hour.

Later, Klitschko stated that as of 09:20, there were 11 casualties in Kyiv.

8 people were hospitalized in the capital's medical institutions.

Numerous fires and destruction: first photos of the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv27.12.25, 08:29 • 1504 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
