Numerous fires and destruction: first photos of the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

On the night of December 27, Kyiv was subjected to a combined attack by the Russian Federation, which caused fires in residential buildings and parking lots in several districts of the city. There are casualties, rescuers evacuated 10 people from a nursing home.

On the night of December 27, Kyiv was subjected to a combined attack by the Russian Federation: in several districts of the city, fires broke out in residential buildings and parking lots due to strikes and falling drone debris, rescuers are eliminating the consequences, there are casualties and evacuated residents. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

On the night of December 27, the Russians launched a combined attack on the city. Fires broke out in several districts of Kyiv as a result of the shelling.

- stated in the SES post.

In particular, in the Holosiivskyi district, a UAV crash caused a fire in three cars at a service station. The fire has been extinguished.

In the Obolonskyi district, information was received about a fire in a three-story private residential building due to a UAV attack. A fire on the roof and second floor of the building was established on the spot. Extinguishing is ongoing.

In the Dniprovskyi district, an 18-story building is burning at the level of the fourth floor.

 In the Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out in a private two-story residential building. Firefighters are eliminating the consequences of the shelling on the spot.

In the Darnytskyi district, several private houses are burning. There is a threat of the fire spreading to a nearby nursing home. 10 people were evacuated from it by rescuers.

- Klitschko wrote in his Telegram.

According to him, in the Darnytskyi district, debris hit a 24-story building. The upper floor is burning.

In the Darnytskyi district, next to the building hit by the UAV, there is also a fire in a building, on the upper floors.

- added the mayor of the capital.

There was also a call regarding a car fire in the Darnytskyi district due to UAV debris falling on the roadway.

"No fire was detected, damage to parked cars was recorded and a victim was found," the SES added.

Recall

On the night of December 27, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile use from Bryansk.

Later, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat after the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet, which is a carrier of Kinzhal ballistic missiles, was detected.

It was also reported that on the night of December 27, the Russian army launched a large number of drones over Ukraine.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel that five people were injured as a result of this attack by the Russian Federation on the Ukrainian capital.

Vita Zelenetska

