Greece evacuated citizens along with their pets from the war zone in the Middle East

Photo: AP

Greece organized a special evacuation flight for its citizens from the Middle East, allowing them to bring their pets. The plane from Abu Dhabi brought 101 people and 45 cats and dogs to Athens. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The operation was carried out against the backdrop of massive air traffic disruptions due to the war, when thousands of people were stranded in the region without the possibility of leaving with their animals.

The government emphasized that pets are part of the family.

Iran issued an evacuation warning from UAE ports and attacked Fujairah with drones

Our animals are not luggage, they are part of our families – said a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Many evacuees said they could not find any flight that would allow them to transport animals, so they refused to leave them in the war zone.

War complicated evacuation

The conflict between Iran, the US, and Israel has led to the closure of airspace and the cancellation of thousands of flights in the region.

Photo: AP

Evacuation with animals has become a rare example of a humanitarian operation that takes into account not only the safety of people, but also their pets.

US reduces number of evacuation flights from the Middle East