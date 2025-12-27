Russian army attacked Kyiv region: one injured, houses and infrastructure damaged

On the night of Saturday, December 27, the Russian army attacked Kyiv and the region, a man was injured, and houses and infrastructure were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KRMA) Mykola Kalashnyk, according to UNN.

The terrorist country continues to wage war against the civilian population. The enemy deliberately attacks critical infrastructure facilities and people's homes. Unfortunately, there is an injured person - Kalashnyk wrote in his Telegram.

He said that a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region was driving a truck during the attack and received shrapnel wounds to his back. He was hospitalized in a local hospital. All necessary medical care is being provided.

The head of the KRMA also reported on the consequences of the enemy shelling in various districts of Kyiv region:

In Vyshhorod, windows in a multi-story building were damaged.

In Boryspil district, production premises and two cars were damaged.

In Bucha district, a fire broke out on a construction site.

In Obukhiv district, the premises of a communal enterprise of one of the communities were damaged.

Recall

On the night of December 27, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile use from Bryansk.

Later, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat after detecting the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet, which is a carrier of Kinzhal ballistic missiles.

It was also reported that on the night of December 27, the Russian army launched a large number of drones over Ukraine.