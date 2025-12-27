Russian army attacked Kyiv region: one injured, houses and infrastructure damaged

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
December 26, 06:17 PM • 12553 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 33133 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 27109 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 33388 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 46153 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 27131 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 21530 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 19662 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 21410 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 47089 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
5.3m/s
84%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantees - ZelenskyyDecember 26, 06:36 PM • 4236 views
Bus explosion in Kyiv: police investigate circumstances of incidentDecember 26, 07:55 PM • 5272 views
Explosion rocks Kyiv amid ballistic missile threat: what is known11:50 PM • 7672 views
Russia launched a large number of drones at Ukraine12:49 AM • 6132 views
New Year: NBU determined the working schedule of the banking system for the holiday01:32 AM • 4596 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 17092 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 33138 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 20420 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 46153 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 47089 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Vitali Klitschko
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Donetsk Oblast
California
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 17092 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 11646 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 11479 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 13325 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 27981 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Diia (service)
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Russian army attacked Kyiv region: one injured, houses and infrastructure damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

On the night of December 27, the Russian army attacked Kyiv and the region, as a result of which a man was injured, receiving shrapnel wounds to his back. Damage to buildings was also recorded in Vyshhorod, Boryspil, Bucha, and Obukhiv districts.

Russian army attacked Kyiv region: one injured, houses and infrastructure damaged

On the night of Saturday, December 27, the Russian army attacked Kyiv and the region, a man was injured, and houses and infrastructure were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KRMA) Mykola Kalashnyk, according to UNN.

The terrorist country continues to wage war against the civilian population. The enemy deliberately attacks critical infrastructure facilities and people's homes. Unfortunately, there is an injured person

- Kalashnyk wrote in his Telegram.

He said that a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region was driving a truck during the attack and received shrapnel wounds to his back. He was hospitalized in a local hospital. All necessary medical care is being provided.

The head of the KRMA also reported on the consequences of the enemy shelling in various districts of Kyiv region:

  • In Vyshhorod, windows in a multi-story building were damaged.
    • In Boryspil district, production premises and two cars were damaged.
      • In Bucha district, a fire broke out on a construction site.
        • In Obukhiv district, the premises of a communal enterprise of one of the communities were damaged.

          Recall

          On the night of December 27, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile use from Bryansk.

          Later, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat after detecting the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet, which is a carrier of Kinzhal ballistic missiles.

          It was also reported that on the night of December 27, the Russian army launched a large number of drones over Ukraine.

          Vita Zelenetska

          War in Ukraine
          Real estate
          Technology
          Air raid alert
          Social network
          War in Ukraine
          Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
          Vyshhorod
          Ukrainian Air Force
          Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
          MiG-31
          Ukraine
          Kyiv