Former head of US counterterrorism center criticized the elimination of Iran's leader

Photo: AP

Former head of the US Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent stated that the assassination of Iran's supreme leader was a mistake. He voiced this position in an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson, as reported by BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the US and Israeli operation, which resulted in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28, only worsened the situation.

This is the last thing we should have done – Kent stated.

He added that the Iranian leader had restrained the development of the country's nuclear program and prevented the acquisition of nuclear weapons.

Kent also warned that the elimination of Khamenei could have led to the consolidation of society around the government and the strengthening of radical sentiments.

After the death of the Ayatollah, his son Mojtaba Khamenei became the new supreme leader of Iran. According to Kent, this scenario was predictable and could lead to further escalation of the situation.

New Iranian leader alive "in some form" - Trump