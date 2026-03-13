New Iranian leader alive "in some form" - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that, in his opinion, Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, whose father, former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, was killed on the first day of the US-Israel war against Iran, is alive but "wounded." This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

I think he's probably alive. I think he's wounded, but probably alive in some form, you know - Trump said in an interview with "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Fox News.

At the same time, an Iranian official, who wished to remain anonymous, told Reuters that the newly appointed supreme leader had sustained minor injuries but continues to perform his duties.

Context

Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, was wounded during a US and Israeli attack. The leader is conscious and hiding in a protected location with limited communication.

He also promised to attack US bases and demands compensation from Israel.

At the same time, Iranian media reported that the widow of the previous head of Iran, Ali Khamenei, is alive.

Recall

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps finally approved Mojtaba Khamenei's candidacy for the post of Iran's new supreme leader, considering him a loyal figure to continue the hardline political course.