Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15585 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28375 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64642 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213610 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122499 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391765 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310641 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213724 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244208 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255090 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22709 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14749 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14020 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131701 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213610 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391765 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254262 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310641 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3008 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14084 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45261 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72073 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57171 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Air alert across Ukraine due to takeoff of Russian MiG-31K

An air alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K fighter jet. The aircraft is a carrier of Kinzhal air defense missiles, which creates a missile threat throughout the country.

War • March 3, 09:52 AM • 33303 views

Air alert across Ukraine due to takeoff of Russian MiG-31K

A large-scale air alert is announced in Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K. Meanwhile, European leaders arrive in Ukraine to mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion.

War • February 24, 09:14 AM • 26528 views

Ukraine's Air Defense Forces shot down a "Kinzhal" missile, five X-69 missiles, and 16 UAVs - Air Force

Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 6 missiles and 16 enemy UAVs, with another 24 drones lost to location. Among the destroyed targets were an aeroballistic missile "Kinzhal", 5 X-69 missiles, and a "Shahed" UAV.

War • December 31, 10:39 AM • 23409 views

Kyiv withstood 500 air alerts and more than 200 air strikes in 2024 - KCMA

In 2024, Kyiv withstood 500 air alerts and 200 strikes from Russia. The enemy used more than 1,600 munitions, including the largest attack with 78 missiles simultaneously.

Society • December 30, 12:06 PM • 28565 views

Russian army fires 8 missiles at Kyiv: debris falls in three districts

Russia launched a combined missile attack on Kyiv, firing 8 Kinzhal and Iskander missiles. The debris damaged buildings and caused fires in Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts.

War • December 20, 06:40 AM • 17535 views

Why Russia is attacking Ukraine's energy sector: ISW's findings

Russia is trying to freeze Ukraine in the winter and force the West to limit arms supplies. During the latest attack, Russia fired 94 missiles and 193 drones at Ukrainian infrastructure.

War • December 14, 06:12 AM • 101704 views

Russia's “Kinzhals” attack continues: Ukrainian Air Force warns western regions

The Ukrainian Air Force reports the movement of Russian Kinzhal missiles over several western regions. The missiles were spotted over Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytsky regions, moving toward Ternopil and Lviv regions.

War • December 13, 07:11 AM • 16990 views

Another launch of "Kinzhals" - Lviv RMA

The Lviv Regional Military Administration reported new launches of Russian "Kinzhal" missiles. The missiles are moving from the north of Khmilnytskyi Oblast towards Ternopil Oblast.

War • December 13, 07:04 AM • 25497 views

"Kindzhal" is heading to Zakarpattia - AF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Air Force of Ukraine reported a "Kinzhal" missile moving over the territory of the country. The missile flew over the Ivano-Frankivsk region and continues to move towards Zakarpattia.

War • December 13, 06:53 AM • 20772 views

“Kinzhal” is moving towards the north of Khmelnytskyi region - Air Force

The Air Force has spotted a Kinzhal missile flying over Zhytomyr region toward the northern part of Khmelnytsky region. This is happening against the backdrop of a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

War • December 13, 06:49 AM • 15806 views

Russia cannot produce 25 “Oreshnik” missiles per month - NSDC's Center for Political Analysis refutes fake

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council denied information about Russia's mass production of intercontinental ballistic missiles “Oreshnik. ” Russia has only a few experimental models of this missile.

War • December 10, 10:00 AM • 33893 views

Why does Lukashenka need a Russian "Nutcracker" in Belarus? The ISW provided an explanation

Putin and Lukashenko have signed a new Union Treaty on security guarantees that allows the deployment of oreshnik ballistic missiles in Belarus. The treaty also provides for the use of tactical nuclear weapons in the event of aggression.

War • December 7, 11:10 AM • 57034 views

Demonstration of nuclear strike capability: did russia launch the Rubizhne ICBM?

Russia launched an ICBM from the Astrakhan region along with other missiles during the November 21 attack. Experts consider this a demonstration of the possibility of a nuclear strike.

War • November 21, 10:24 AM • 21004 views

Morning Russian attack on Dnipro: Russia fires intercontinental ballistic missile and 8 more missiles, six X-101s downed

On November 21, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Dnipro, using ballistic and cruise missiles. The air defense system shot down 6 X-101 missiles, and no casualties were reported.

War • November 21, 07:29 AM • 16807 views
Exclusive

Russia uses Zircon missile against Ukraine for the second time - Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise

KFI confirmed the second use of the Zircon hypersonic missile by Russia during the attacks on November 16-17. Experts have found that Ukraine's air defense is capable of shooting down this “invulnerable” missile.

War • November 19, 07:51 AM • 137273 views

Defense forces report the number of downed air targets: missiles and drones of the occupiers

Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 102 missiles and 42 drones during a large-scale Russian attack. The enemy used strategic bombers, fighters, and ships to launch various types of missiles.

War • November 17, 01:20 PM • 36171 views

Air alert across Ukraine due to takeoff of Russian MiG-31K

The Ukrainian Air Force has announced a missile threat throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K. The aircraft is a carrier of the X-47 Kinzhal air defense missile.

War • November 6, 12:15 PM • 23914 views

Almost two months after the shelling: a warhead of the Russian Kinzhal missile was neutralized in Lviv region

The State Emergency Service's pyrotechnics discovered and neutralized a warhead of a Russian Kinzhal missile in Lviv region. The dangerous find was discovered two months after the massive shelling of Ukraine.

War • October 24, 12:22 PM • 19274 views

Outdated technologies and launch peculiarities: KFI told about the differences between Russian and North Korean ballistics

KFI experts described the technical features of North Korean missiles used by Russia to attack Ukraine. They identified differences in design, materials and markings compared to Russian missiles.

War • October 21, 07:21 AM • 17262 views

Second Russian MiG-31K arrives in Belarus - "Gayun"

A second MiG-31K fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces has landed at the Machulishchi airfield in Belarus. This aircraft is a carrier of the X-47 Kinzhal air defense missile.

War • October 10, 10:53 AM • 16128 views

For the first time in 1.5 years, a MiG-31K fighter jet of the Russian Air Force - “Belaruski Gayun” - arrived in Belarus

A Russian MiG-31K fighter jet capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles has arrived at the Machulishchi airfield in Belarus. This is the first arrival of such an aircraft to Belarus since April 2023.

War • October 9, 03:25 PM • 17267 views

Ukraine imposed sanctions against the manufacturer of “Kinzhals” - do western restrictions apply to Rostec corporation

Ukraine imposed sanctions against the manufacturer of “Kinzhals” - do western restrictions apply to the Rostec corporation.

War • October 9, 11:29 AM • 179967 views

Missile attack on the capital: missile debris fell in 4 districts of Kyiv - update from KCMA

After the missile attack on Kyiv, missile debris was found in Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi and Desnianskyi districts. Experts are working at the crash sites, including a forest park and a school.

War • October 7, 11:49 AM • 14028 views

Consequences of Russia's attack on Kyiv: damaged cars, the roof of a residential building and the roof of a supermarket

Rocket fragments fell in three districts of Kyiv, damaging cars, a roof and a supermarket. According to KCMA, no casualties were reported as a result of the Russian attack on the capital.

War • October 7, 08:30 AM • 35341 views

Two Kinzhals and 32 attack drones shot down over Ukraine

On the night of October 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 80 air targets, including Kinzhal missiles. Air defense forces shot down 34 targets, including 2 Kinzhal and 32 attack UAVs.

War • October 7, 08:20 AM • 17762 views

KFI experts will examine fragments of enemy weapons used by the enemy to attack the capital of Ukraine at night and in the morning - KCMA spokesman

The fragments of enemy weapons used by the enemy to attack the capital of Ukraine at night and in the morning will be examined by experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, KCMA reported.

War • October 7, 08:00 AM • 15730 views

A fire caused by a Russian attack is extinguished in Kyiv's Solomyansky district. Missile debris fell near a supermarket

A fire caused by the fall of rocket debris was extinguished in Kyiv's Solomyansky district. The debris also fell near an apartment building and a supermarket, with no injuries.

War • October 7, 07:00 AM • 24659 views

Daggers' attack on Kyiv: one of the fragments fell on the territory of a school

During the rocket attack on Kyiv, shrapnel damaged the roof of a high-rise building and fell on the school grounds. In other districts, shrapnel damaged a car and fell in open areas, with no casualties.

War • October 7, 06:51 AM • 20735 views

Russian missile attack on Kyiv: air defense destroyed all targets, debris fell in two districts

In the morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv using Kinzhal missiles. Air defense successfully destroyed all air targets. Debris was recorded falling in the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts, with no damage or casualties.

War • October 7, 06:11 AM • 20082 views

Air defense system operated in Kyiv amid enemy launches of “Kinzhal” missiles - KCMA

Kyiv is on air alert and air defense is in place. X-47M2 “Kinzhal” missiles are launched from MiG-31K carriers. The head of the KCMA calls for people to stay in shelters until the alarm is lifted.

War • October 7, 05:40 AM • 15941 views