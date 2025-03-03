Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

An air alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K fighter jet. The aircraft is a carrier of Kinzhal air defense missiles, which creates a missile threat throughout the country.
A large-scale air alert is announced in Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K. Meanwhile, European leaders arrive in Ukraine to mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion.
Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 6 missiles and 16 enemy UAVs, with another 24 drones lost to location. Among the destroyed targets were an aeroballistic missile "Kinzhal", 5 X-69 missiles, and a "Shahed" UAV.
In 2024, Kyiv withstood 500 air alerts and 200 strikes from Russia. The enemy used more than 1,600 munitions, including the largest attack with 78 missiles simultaneously.
Russia launched a combined missile attack on Kyiv, firing 8 Kinzhal and Iskander missiles. The debris damaged buildings and caused fires in Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts.
Russia is trying to freeze Ukraine in the winter and force the West to limit arms supplies. During the latest attack, Russia fired 94 missiles and 193 drones at Ukrainian infrastructure.
The Ukrainian Air Force reports the movement of Russian Kinzhal missiles over several western regions. The missiles were spotted over Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytsky regions, moving toward Ternopil and Lviv regions.
The Lviv Regional Military Administration reported new launches of Russian "Kinzhal" missiles. The missiles are moving from the north of Khmilnytskyi Oblast towards Ternopil Oblast.
The Air Force of Ukraine reported a "Kinzhal" missile moving over the territory of the country. The missile flew over the Ivano-Frankivsk region and continues to move towards Zakarpattia.
The Air Force has spotted a Kinzhal missile flying over Zhytomyr region toward the northern part of Khmelnytsky region. This is happening against the backdrop of a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine.
The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council denied information about Russia's mass production of intercontinental ballistic missiles “Oreshnik. ” Russia has only a few experimental models of this missile.
Putin and Lukashenko have signed a new Union Treaty on security guarantees that allows the deployment of oreshnik ballistic missiles in Belarus. The treaty also provides for the use of tactical nuclear weapons in the event of aggression.
Russia launched an ICBM from the Astrakhan region along with other missiles during the November 21 attack. Experts consider this a demonstration of the possibility of a nuclear strike.
On November 21, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Dnipro, using ballistic and cruise missiles. The air defense system shot down 6 X-101 missiles, and no casualties were reported.
KFI confirmed the second use of the Zircon hypersonic missile by Russia during the attacks on November 16-17. Experts have found that Ukraine's air defense is capable of shooting down this “invulnerable” missile.
Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 102 missiles and 42 drones during a large-scale Russian attack. The enemy used strategic bombers, fighters, and ships to launch various types of missiles.
The Ukrainian Air Force has announced a missile threat throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K. The aircraft is a carrier of the X-47 Kinzhal air defense missile.
The State Emergency Service's pyrotechnics discovered and neutralized a warhead of a Russian Kinzhal missile in Lviv region. The dangerous find was discovered two months after the massive shelling of Ukraine.
KFI experts described the technical features of North Korean missiles used by Russia to attack Ukraine. They identified differences in design, materials and markings compared to Russian missiles.
A second MiG-31K fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces has landed at the Machulishchi airfield in Belarus. This aircraft is a carrier of the X-47 Kinzhal air defense missile.
A Russian MiG-31K fighter jet capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles has arrived at the Machulishchi airfield in Belarus. This is the first arrival of such an aircraft to Belarus since April 2023.
Ukraine imposed sanctions against the manufacturer of “Kinzhals” - do western restrictions apply to the Rostec corporation.
After the missile attack on Kyiv, missile debris was found in Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi and Desnianskyi districts. Experts are working at the crash sites, including a forest park and a school.
Rocket fragments fell in three districts of Kyiv, damaging cars, a roof and a supermarket. According to KCMA, no casualties were reported as a result of the Russian attack on the capital.
On the night of October 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 80 air targets, including Kinzhal missiles. Air defense forces shot down 34 targets, including 2 Kinzhal and 32 attack UAVs.
The fragments of enemy weapons used by the enemy to attack the capital of Ukraine at night and in the morning will be examined by experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, KCMA reported.
A fire caused by the fall of rocket debris was extinguished in Kyiv's Solomyansky district. The debris also fell near an apartment building and a supermarket, with no injuries.
During the rocket attack on Kyiv, shrapnel damaged the roof of a high-rise building and fell on the school grounds. In other districts, shrapnel damaged a car and fell in open areas, with no casualties.
In the morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv using Kinzhal missiles. Air defense successfully destroyed all air targets. Debris was recorded falling in the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts, with no damage or casualties.
Kyiv is on air alert and air defense is in place. X-47M2 “Kinzhal” missiles are launched from MiG-31K carriers. The head of the KCMA calls for people to stay in shelters until the alarm is lifted.