Dozens and dozens of shootdowns: Ihnat revealed details of air defense operations on the night of November 25

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
01:51 PM • 1518 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 5482 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 13808 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 10494 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 9682 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
12:32 PM • 8078 views
Bloomberg: Driscoll's team says talks with Russians in UAE are going well, Budanov also in Abu Dhabi
12:28 PM • 5758 views
The enemy is moving around the clock: Russians intend to encircle Myrnohrad in Donetsk region - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 7868 views
Due to the lawyer's absence, the court could not consider the issue of suspending the oncologist whose patient died in the scandalous "Odrex" clinicPhoto
10:50 AM • 11540 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: death toll rises to 7 peoplePhoto
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 27236 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3.1m/s
75%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideoNovember 25, 05:36 AM • 66038 views
Putin gave his terrorist response to the peaceful proposals of the US and Trump: Sybiha on night strikes on UkraineVideoNovember 25, 07:46 AM • 4498 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with 22 missiles and over 460 drones: four drones reportedly entered Moldova and RomaniaNovember 25, 07:57 AM • 7728 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealedNovember 25, 08:01 AM • 46839 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media08:39 AM • 37157 views
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 13824 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 27249 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 79859 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 108134 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 98077 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Keir Starmer
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Great Britain
Moldova
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 734 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media08:39 AM • 37422 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 64687 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 65866 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 73120 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Eurofighter Typhoon
Gold

Dozens and dozens of shootdowns: Ihnat revealed details of air defense operations on the night of November 25

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2062 views

During Russia's night attack on November 25, Ukrainian air defense actively operated, engaging interceptor drones, army aviation, aircraft, and mobile fire groups. Thanks to the coordinated work of all defense forces, a large number of missiles and drones were intercepted, including ballistic missiles and the "Kinzhal."

Dozens and dozens of shootdowns: Ihnat revealed details of air defense operations on the night of November 25

During the Russian attack on the night of November 25, interceptor drones, army aviation, aircraft, mobile fire groups, and other defense assets actively engaged enemy targets. This was reported by Yuriy Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the telethon, as reported by the UNN correspondent.

Details

According to him, Russia launched two waves of attacks with air-, ground-, and sea-launched missiles.

The Air Force recorded the simultaneous launch of a large number of drones and missiles, which complicates the work of air defense.

Interceptor drones also performed well today. These are dozens and dozens of downed targets, as well as army aviation helicopters, which also, of course, intercepted a great many aerial targets today. Aircraft, mobile fire groups, and also radiological warfare assets worked well, of course.

- Ihnat emphasized.

According to him, the success of air defense was made possible by the coordinated work of all defense forces.

Statistical data indicate that indeed a large number of missiles, a large number of Shaheds were intercepted, especially if we talk about ballistic missiles, these are all three ballistic missiles. There is also an interception of a "Kinzhal"

- emphasized the spokesman for the Air Force.

He also added that not all of the missiles that did not make it into the downed statistics reached their targets, but there is no need to provide unnecessary information to the enemy. The situation with these missiles is being clarified.

438 out of 464 Russian drones and 14 out of 22 missiles, including one out of four Kinzhals, neutralized over Ukraine25.11.25, 10:14 • 2760 views

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported on Russia's massive night attack with 22 missiles and over 460 drones. The main blow fell on Kyiv and the region, and the enemy also struck Odesa region and 4 other regions, attacking energy infrastructure.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Odesa Oblast
Yurii Ihnat
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv