Dozens and dozens of shootdowns: Ihnat revealed details of air defense operations on the night of November 25

During the Russian attack on the night of November 25, interceptor drones, army aviation, aircraft, mobile fire groups, and other defense assets actively engaged enemy targets. This was reported by Yuriy Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the air of the telethon, as reported by the UNN correspondent.

Details

According to him, Russia launched two waves of attacks with air-, ground-, and sea-launched missiles.

The Air Force recorded the simultaneous launch of a large number of drones and missiles, which complicates the work of air defense.

Interceptor drones also performed well today. These are dozens and dozens of downed targets, as well as army aviation helicopters, which also, of course, intercepted a great many aerial targets today. Aircraft, mobile fire groups, and also radiological warfare assets worked well, of course. - Ihnat emphasized.

According to him, the success of air defense was made possible by the coordinated work of all defense forces.

Statistical data indicate that indeed a large number of missiles, a large number of Shaheds were intercepted, especially if we talk about ballistic missiles, these are all three ballistic missiles. There is also an interception of a "Kinzhal" - emphasized the spokesman for the Air Force.

He also added that not all of the missiles that did not make it into the downed statistics reached their targets, but there is no need to provide unnecessary information to the enemy. The situation with these missiles is being clarified.

438 out of 464 Russian drones and 14 out of 22 missiles, including one out of four Kinzhals, neutralized over Ukraine

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported on Russia's massive night attack with 22 missiles and over 460 drones. The main blow fell on Kyiv and the region, and the enemy also struck Odesa region and 4 other regions, attacking energy infrastructure.