438 out of 464 Russian drones and 14 out of 22 missiles, including one out of four Kinzhals, neutralized over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of November 25, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine, using 22 missiles and 464 drones. Air defense forces neutralized 14 missiles, including one Kinzhal, and 438 drones.
Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 22 missiles, including four Kinzhals, and 464 drones; 14 missiles, including one Kinzhal, and 438 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 25 (from 18:00 on November 24), the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, air-, sea-, and ground-launched missiles. In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 486 air attack assets – 22 missiles and 464 UAVs of various types:
- 464 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones) from the directions of Shatalovo, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (about 250 of them were "Shaheds");
- 4 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launch area: Ryazan region – Russia);
- 7 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: Kursk region – Russia);
- 8 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea waters);
- 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch area: Bryansk region – Russia).
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 452 air targets: 438 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones); 1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile; 5 Iskander-K cruise missiles; 5 Kalibr cruise missiles; 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles
It is noted that "missile hits and 26 attack UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 12 locations."
Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with 22 missiles and over 460 drones: four drones reportedly entered Moldova and Romania25.11.25, 09:57 • 634 views