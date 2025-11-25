438 out of 464 Russian drones and 14 out of 22 missiles, including one out of four Kinzhals, neutralized over Ukraine

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
08:07 AM • 2046 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 5310 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 5578 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 6068 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 32146 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 64597 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 02:30 PM • 56692 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 50971 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 77425 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 68867 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.5m/s
84%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Shahed" hit on residential building in Odesa is not true - Odesa Regional Military AdministrationNovember 24, 10:24 PM • 37034 views
Bruce Willis's wife prepares for the actor's death and plans to donate his brain to scientistsNovember 24, 10:51 PM • 37601 views
State Labor Service officials organized a multi-million dollar extortion scheme from businesses for free services - SBIPhotoNovember 24, 11:23 PM • 36383 views
Kyiv under massive combined attack on the night of November 25: first detailsNovember 24, 11:35 PM • 39278 views
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideo05:36 AM • 33278 views
Publications
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 49610 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 77437 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 68876 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 75707 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 100454 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Karoline Leavitt
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Kyiv Oblast
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 51351 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 53520 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 61501 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 70984 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 71805 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
"Kalibr" (missile family)

438 out of 464 Russian drones and 14 out of 22 missiles, including one out of four Kinzhals, neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

On the night of November 25, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine, using 22 missiles and 464 drones. Air defense forces neutralized 14 missiles, including one Kinzhal, and 438 drones.

438 out of 464 Russian drones and 14 out of 22 missiles, including one out of four Kinzhals, neutralized over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 22 missiles, including four Kinzhals, and 464 drones; 14 missiles, including one Kinzhal, and 438 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 25 (from 18:00 on November 24), the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, air-, sea-, and ground-launched missiles. In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 486 air attack assets – 22 missiles and 464 UAVs of various types:

  • 464 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones) from the directions of Shatalovo, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (about 250 of them were "Shaheds");
    • 4 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launch area: Ryazan region – Russia);
      • 7 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: Kursk region – Russia);
        • 8 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea waters);
          • 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch area: Bryansk region – Russia).

            The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

            According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 452 air targets: 438 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones); 1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile; 5 Iskander-K cruise missiles; 5 Kalibr cruise missiles; 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles

            - stated the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

            It is noted that "missile hits and 26 attack UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 12 locations."

            Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with 22 missiles and over 460 drones: four drones reportedly entered Moldova and Romania25.11.25, 09:57 • 634 views

            Julia Shramko

            War in Ukraine
            Energy
            War in Ukraine
            Bryansk Oblast
            Kursk
            Kursk Oblast
            "Kalibr" (missile family)
            Ukrainian Air Force
            Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
            Shahed-136
            9K720 Iskander
            Crimea
            Ukraine