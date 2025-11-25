Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with 22 missiles and over 460 drones: four drones reportedly entered Moldova and Romania

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's massive night attack with 22 missiles, including aeroballistic ones, and over 460 drones, stating that the main Russian strike at night was on Kyiv and the region, and the enemy also hit Odesa region and 4 other regions, attacking energy infrastructure, and noting that four drones flew to our neighbors - Moldova and Romania, writes UNN.

Details

"Currently, our rescuers are working in Kyiv at the sites of Russian strikes. The main Russian strike at night was on the capital and the region, and there is a lot of damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in the city. As of now, thirteen people are known to be wounded and, unfortunately, six people have died. My condolences to all relatives and friends. There is destruction in Odesa region: there were strikes on ports, food, and infrastructure - no military sense," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President noted that the occupiers "also hit Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy regions." "The main targets are energy and everything that ensures normal life," Zelenskyy said.

In total, the Russians used 22 missiles of various types, including aeroballistic ones, and over 460 drones, most of which were Russian-Iranian Shaheds. It is known that four drones flew to our neighbors - Moldova and Romania, there is an exact time of flights - Zelenskyy noted.

That is why, according to him, "all partners must not forget that every day lives must be saved." "Weapons and air defense are important, as is sanctions pressure on the aggressor. No pauses in assistance can be made. The key now is for all partners to move towards diplomacy together, with joint efforts. Pressure on Russia must work. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

