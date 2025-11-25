Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with 22 missiles and over 460 drones: four drones reportedly entered Moldova and Romania

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
08:07 AM • 3066 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 8042 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 7830 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 8338 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 33022 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 65003 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 02:30 PM • 57013 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 51042 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 78564 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 69958 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.5m/s
84%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bruce Willis's wife prepares for the actor's death and plans to donate his brain to scientistsNovember 24, 10:51 PM • 38463 views
State Labor Service officials organized a multi-million dollar extortion scheme from businesses for free services - SBIPhotoNovember 24, 11:23 PM • 37240 views
Kyiv under massive combined attack on the night of November 25: first detailsNovember 24, 11:35 PM • 40151 views
Night attack on Kyiv: high-rise building in Pechersk hit, fire broke outNovember 25, 12:02 AM • 6354 views
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideo05:36 AM • 34155 views
Publications
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 50672 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 78528 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 69923 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 76723 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 101440 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Karoline Leavitt
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Kyiv Oblast
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 51831 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 53971 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 61923 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 71376 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 72190 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with 22 missiles and over 460 drones: four drones reportedly entered Moldova and Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 794 views

President Zelenskyy reported on Russia's massive night attack with 22 missiles and over 460 drones. The main strike hit Kyiv and the region, and the enemy also attacked Odesa region and 4 other regions, targeting energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with 22 missiles and over 460 drones: four drones reportedly entered Moldova and Romania

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's massive night attack with 22 missiles, including aeroballistic ones, and over 460 drones, stating that the main Russian strike at night was on Kyiv and the region, and the enemy also hit Odesa region and 4 other regions, attacking energy infrastructure, and noting that four drones flew to our neighbors - Moldova and Romania, writes UNN.

Details

"Currently, our rescuers are working in Kyiv at the sites of Russian strikes. The main Russian strike at night was on the capital and the region, and there is a lot of damage to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in the city. As of now, thirteen people are known to be wounded and, unfortunately, six people have died. My condolences to all relatives and friends. There is destruction in Odesa region: there were strikes on ports, food, and infrastructure - no military sense," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President noted that the occupiers "also hit Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy regions." "The main targets are energy and everything that ensures normal life," Zelenskyy said.

In total, the Russians used 22 missiles of various types, including aeroballistic ones, and over 460 drones, most of which were Russian-Iranian Shaheds. It is known that four drones flew to our neighbors - Moldova and Romania, there is an exact time of flights

- Zelenskyy noted.

That is why, according to him, "all partners must not forget that every day lives must be saved." "Weapons and air defense are important, as is sanctions pressure on the aggressor. No pauses in assistance can be made. The key now is for all partners to move towards diplomacy together, with joint efforts. Pressure on Russia must work. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace25.11.25, 09:50 • 8066 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Cherkasy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Romania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova
Kyiv