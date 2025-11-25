Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace

In Romania, fighter jets were scrambled overnight - two German Eurofighter Typhoons and two F-16s - amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Romanian Air Force detected a drone incursion into national airspace, the country's Ministry of National Defense announced on November 25, UNN writes.

On the morning of November 25, the radars of the Ministry of National Defense detected a target heading towards national airspace, near Tulcea County, and at 06:28, two German Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft were launched from Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base to monitor the situation. The target crossed national airspace from the direction of Vylkove (Ukraine) to the Kiliia-Veke area, Tulcea County. - the Romanian Ministry of Defense reported.

At 06:55 local time, as indicated, a Ro-Alert message was issued in the Tulcea County area.

At 07:11 (local time), the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft reported radar contact with a target over the territory of Ukraine, outside Romanian airspace. - the Romanian Ministry of Defense indicated.

At 07:37 local time, "two F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft were ordered to take off from the 86th Air Base in Borcea," and at 07:48 local time, a Ro-Alert was also issued for Galați County.

At 07:50 (local time), radar systems detected a second incursion into national airspace in the Galați County area, and F-16 aircraft had radar contact with it. - the Romanian Ministry of Defense noted.

At the time of the press release's publication, the situation, as indicated, was under the supervision of the Romanian Ministry of National Defense.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense also indicated that "Law No. 73 of 2025 provides the legal basis for shooting down drones and aircraft that enter national airspace without permission, under the conditions provided for in Article 18: 'The measures provided for in Article 11 shall be taken depending on the level of threat, within the framework of applicable international law, after taking into account all specific circumstances of the event and with due regard to the priority of protecting human life, the last possible solution being the destruction of an aircraft using national airspace without permission.'"

