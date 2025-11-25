The NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation reported that a "Shahed" drone flew into Romania: residents were warned about possible falling objects.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, reported that a "Shahed" drone flew into Romania amid a Russian attack on Ukraine. According to Digi24, residents of one of Romania's counties were warned about the possible fall of objects, writes UNN.

A Shahed drone flew into Romania, but it is not being shot down there - reported Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in turn, also reported shortly before 8 o'clock: "One Russian UAV presumably crossed the border with Romania."

The Romanian publication Digi24 reported on the morning of November 25 that residents of Galati County in Romania received RO-Alert messages this morning, warning of Russian attacks on a port on the Danube, near the border with Romania.

"There is a possibility of objects falling from the airspace," the RO-Alert message states, and people are asked to seek shelter.

