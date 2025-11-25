The NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation reported that a "Shahed" drone flew into Romania: residents were warned about possible falling objects.
The head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation, Kovalenko, reported that a Russian UAV flew into Romania. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the probable border crossing, and Romanian residents received a RO-Alert about possible falling objects.
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, reported that a "Shahed" drone flew into Romania amid a Russian attack on Ukraine. According to Digi24, residents of one of Romania's counties were warned about the possible fall of objects, writes UNN.
A Shahed drone flew into Romania, but it is not being shot down there
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in turn, also reported shortly before 8 o'clock: "One Russian UAV presumably crossed the border with Romania."
The Romanian publication Digi24 reported on the morning of November 25 that residents of Galati County in Romania received RO-Alert messages this morning, warning of Russian attacks on a port on the Danube, near the border with Romania.
"There is a possibility of objects falling from the airspace," the RO-Alert message states, and people are asked to seek shelter.
