Enemy drones attacked Odesa: power outages in some areas, disruptions to electric transport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1762 views

As a result of the enemy drone attack in Odesa, several districts are experiencing power outages. This has caused disruptions to electric transport, and Invincibility Points have been opened.

Enemy drones are attacking Odesa, power has been lost in several districts, and there are disruptions in the movement of electric transport. This was reported by the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, as reported by UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack, there is no electricity supply in several districts of the city. The city's operational headquarters is working.

- Lysak reported.

According to him, Invincibility Points are open in the city for 24/7 visits.

There are also disruptions in the movement of electric transport on some routes. Relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences.

- summarized the head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Let's add

The Air Force previously warned about the movement of enemy drones towards Odesa, and local Telegram channels reported that explosions were heard in the city.

Antonina Tumanova

