Enemy drones attacked Odesa: power outages in some areas, disruptions to electric transport

Enemy drones are attacking Odesa, power has been lost in several districts, and there are disruptions in the movement of electric transport. This was reported by the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, as reported by UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack, there is no electricity supply in several districts of the city. The city's operational headquarters is working. - Lysak reported.

According to him, Invincibility Points are open in the city for 24/7 visits.

There are also disruptions in the movement of electric transport on some routes. Relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences. - summarized the head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

The Air Force previously warned about the movement of enemy drones towards Odesa, and local Telegram channels reported that explosions were heard in the city.

Four people injured in Odesa due to enemy attack