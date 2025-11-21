Four people injured in Odesa due to enemy attack

On the night of November 21, Russians attacked Odesa. As a result of the shelling, four people were injured, three of whom were hospitalized with burns and blast injuries. A residential building and an enterprise were also damaged. This was reported by the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

Serhiy Lysak reported on his Telegram that as a result of the enemy attack, a residential building and an enterprise in one of the city's districts were damaged.

Four people were injured. One of them received assistance on the spot. The other three were hospitalized with burns and blast injuries. They are being provided with all necessary medical care. - the post reads.

According to him, the aftermath is still being dealt with.

"All relevant services are on site," Lysak added.

Recall

