Four people injured in Odesa due to enemy attack

$42.090.00
48.740.05
ukenru
10:25 PM • 7388 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
November 20, 09:45 PM • 14377 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
November 20, 08:30 PM • 15499 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
November 20, 05:57 PM • 25754 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 20, 04:14 PM • 43834 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
November 20, 03:56 PM • 37102 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 56304 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
November 20, 01:38 PM • 63489 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 65774 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
November 20, 12:48 PM • 27364 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1m/s
100%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Ternopil has risen to 27: a woman's body was recovered from under the rubble.November 20, 06:18 PM • 9906 views
Zelenskyy after meeting with US Secretary Driscoll: Ukraine is ready for operational work to end the warVideoNovember 20, 06:30 PM • 4552 views
Finally, the situation is turning in favor of peace: US Ambassador on negotiations with the Ukrainian leadershipNovember 20, 07:02 PM • 3742 views
First mobilized from Luhansk region desert near Pokrovsk – ATESHNovember 20, 07:11 PM • 5286 views
Zelenskyy's meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction has concludedNovember 20, 08:00 PM • 10674 views
Publications
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 42151 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 56299 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locationsNovember 20, 01:38 PM • 63486 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 65770 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are sayingNovember 20, 12:24 PM • 65679 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
David Arakhamia
Emmanuel Macron
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Ternopil
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 30309 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 44239 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 66472 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 62994 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 63826 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
ChatGPT
9K720 Iskander

Four people injured in Odesa due to enemy attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

As a result of the night attack on Odesa on November 21, four people were injured, three of whom were hospitalized with burns and blast injuries. A residential building and an enterprise were damaged, and the aftermath is still being dealt with.

Four people injured in Odesa due to enemy attack

On the night of November 21, Russians attacked Odesa. As a result of the shelling, four people were injured, three of whom were hospitalized with burns and blast injuries. A residential building and an enterprise were also damaged. This was reported by the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

Serhiy Lysak reported on his Telegram that as a result of the enemy attack, a residential building and an enterprise in one of the city's districts were damaged.

Four people were injured. One of them received assistance on the spot. The other three were hospitalized with burns and blast injuries. They are being provided with all necessary medical care.

- the post reads.

According to him, the aftermath is still being dealt with.

"All relevant services are on site," Lysak added.

Recall

On November 20, as a result of a kamikaze drone attack on the Zaporizhzhia region, five people were killed and three more were injured. Residential buildings, a shop, and a market were damaged.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Odesa