"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk

The situation at the front remains tense: an increasing number of Russian troops are fighting against Ukrainian forces. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on his recent visit to Kupyansk in an interview with "Polish Radio 24", reports UNN.

There are more and more Russians, it's getting harder and harder - said Zelenskyy.

He commented on the situation at the front, noting that the situation on the battlefield is "difficult." The head of state also spoke about his recent visit to Kupyansk, which remains strategically important for the Russian Federation.

I arrived in Kupyansk, the situation was indeed difficult. The front line was very close. However, our armed forces control Kupyansk - he said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a conversation with journalists, admitted that Russian troops are "exerting pressure."

They can undoubtedly destroy one village, another. They can go there. We will do everything to save the lives of our soldiers, because above all we must have armed forces. This does not mean that we are ready to surrender - Zelenskyy emphasized.

He admitted that Ukraine had problems with the availability of certain types of missiles, particularly anti-aircraft missiles, for various reasons: including delays in supplies.

The President of Ukraine, in an interview with Polish media, also touched upon energy issues and the transfer of air defense systems, while emphasizing that "this is not an accusation against our partners."

Recall

On December 12, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Kupyansk direction of the front. He emphasized that success at the front is key to achieving results in diplomacy.

On December 15, the head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, Trehubov, stated that up to 200 Russian servicemen were blocked in Kupyansk. Ukrainian forces are carrying out operations to de-occupy and gradually push back the enemy.

"We will not agree to be controlled by anyone" - Zelenskyy on Putin's statement regarding elections in Ukraine