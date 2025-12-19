"We will not agree to be controlled by anyone" - Zelenskyy on Putin's statement regarding elections in Ukraine

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 12441 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 23040 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 21611 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 39338 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 30767 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17728 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18525 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13938 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28739 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11660 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
95%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 5172 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 4434 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 10128 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 8012 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 5120 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 39348 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28742 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37961 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33707 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59607 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 8042 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61571 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43363 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41409 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47591 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Iron dome
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

"We will not agree to be controlled by anyone" - Zelenskyy on Putin's statement regarding elections in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not allow Putin to influence possible elections in the country, as he wants to control not only Russian elections. The President noted that Putin is looking for justifications for the war, not its root causes, and does not intend to end the war only with Ukraine.

"We will not agree to be controlled by anyone" - Zelenskyy on Putin's statement regarding elections in Ukraine

Ukraine will not allow the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to influence possible elections in our country. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with PAP, reports UNN.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the annual press conference of the Kremlin leader, stated that there are "many" Putins.

One talks to Americans, another gives speeches, a third does something else

- said the head of state.

The President of Ukraine noted that Putin spoke about the alleged importance of citizens from all over Ukraine participating in the elections, including from the temporarily occupied regions. At the same time, Putin himself recognized these territories as "occupied."

According to Zelenskyy, the Kremlin leader wants to control not only elections in Russia. Now he has also taken on elections in Ukraine.

We will not agree to anyone controlling us

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Answering the question of what Putin means when he talks about the root causes of the war, the President of Ukraine said that the Russian dictator "is not looking for the root cause of the war, but for an excuse."

Tomorrow he might say it's because of NATO, even though Ukraine has never been in NATO. Then he might say that the very invitation to join NATO is already a risk for Russia. Now he's talking about some buffer zones. He says it's very far away. For this person, everything is a reason to demonstrate and show his aggression. He's looking for excuses in his society. I think he would like it not to make such an impression on the United States.

- noted the President of Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyy, "Putin does not want to end this war at all, and moreover, he does not even want to end the war in Ukraine, and he does not intend to end the war only with Ukraine. He wants to go further."

On the other hand, Zelenskyy added, the question is who is really able to stop him on this path – with economic sanctions, military force, and other tools: "The United States is one of such players."

Recall

Vladimir Putin at the annual "direct line" again voiced false statements about the situation at the front, claiming that Ukraine is not ready for peace on Russia's terms. He also cynically ridiculed Zelenskyy's visit to Kupyansk and announced alleged successes of Russian troops near Kupyansk, Lyman, Myrnograd, and Huliaipole.

The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today19.12.25, 16:34 • 23047 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine