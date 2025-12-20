Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion

Japan has decided to provide additional financial support to Ukraine for the next year. The total amount of aid will be about $6 billion. This was reported on December 19 by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the social network X, according to UNN.

Details

In his post, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Japan and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for this decision.

I thank Japan and Prime Minister @takaichi_sanae for the decision to provide Ukraine with additional financial support next year. The total amount of aid is almost $6 billion, which will strengthen our defense against Russian aggression. - Zelenskyy wrote.

According to him, this support will help protect Ukraine from Russian aggression and strengthen the international rules-based order.

"We highly appreciate that Japan takes such a leading position not only in the Indo-Pacific region, but also throughout the world. This is a significant contribution to our resilience and, thanks to it, to the international rules-based order. An international order is necessary to prevent the continuation of Russia's distorted military policy anywhere," the President of Ukraine summarized.

Japan is ready to provide Ukraine with all types of assistance except lethal weapons - Office of the President