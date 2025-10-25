$41.900.14
October 24, 05:15 PM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Japan is ready to provide Ukraine with all types of assistance except lethal weapons - Office of the President

Kyiv • UNN

 • 712 views

Japan is ready to provide Ukraine with all types of assistance except lethal weapons, as stated by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Several European countries have also supported providing Ukraine with long-range weapons.

Japan is ready to provide Ukraine with all types of assistance except lethal weapons - Office of the President

Japan is ready to provide Ukraine with all types of assistance except lethal weapons. This was stated by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, which was attended by the Prime Minister of that country, Sanae Takaichi, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the newly appointed head of the Japanese government "made a powerful speech" and assured of continued support for Ukraine.

Of course, we understand that Japan cannot give us lethal weapons. But it is ready to provide all other types of assistance.

- said Zhovkva.

At the same time, he confirmed that several European countries participating in the Coalition of the Willing heeded the call of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons.

"It's no secret that certain countries of the European continent have already announced long-range weapons. In fact, Mr. Starmer spoke about his country. We also talked about the capabilities of other countries. There must be a symbiosis here," the deputy head of the OP noted.

Recall

Ukraine will receive the first financial proceeds from Japan as part of the use of income from frozen Russian assets in early 2026.

Ukraine synchronized sanctions with Japan against seven Russians and a North Korean citizen: details11.10.25, 17:34

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
Keir Starmer
Great Britain
Japan
Ukraine